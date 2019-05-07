Harrisburg's Wiseman Named April Player of the Month

Scarborough, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce Harrisburg Senators outfielder Rhett Wiseman has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Month for the month of April. Wiseman batted .321 (26-for-81) with seven doubles, nine home runs, 22 RBIs, 11 runs scored, three stolen bases, a .380 on-base percentage, and a .741 slugging percentage in 23 games during the month. The 24-year old had at least one hit in 18 of the 23 games he played in during the month of April and had multiple hits in seven of those games. He also had a stretch of three straight games with a home run from April 13th-April 15th, which included a two homer performance in a 4-2 win at Altoona on April 15th.The 6'0", 200 lb. slugger led all Eastern League players in home runs (9) and total bases (60) during the month of April and tied for the league lead in RBIs (22). He also finished ranked among the monthly league leaders in slugging percentage (.741-2nd), OPS (1.261-2nd), hits (26-tied 4th), batting average (.321-7th), doubles (7-tied 8th), and stolen bases (3-tied 10th).

Wiseman, who is a native of Boston, Massachusetts, was impressive right out of the gates this season, earning the Eastern League Player of the Week Award for the period of April 4th-April 14th. He hit .424 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 10 games during that period.

On the season Wiseman is hitting .333 with a league-high 10 home runs in 27 games while making his Double-A debut for the Senators. He also leads the league in slugging percentage (.729), total bases (70) and extra-base hits (18).

Rhett was selected by the Washington Nationals in the third round of the 2015 draft after hitting .317 with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 70 runs scored in 71 games during his junior season at Vanderbilt University.

