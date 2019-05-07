Curve Hold Onto Early Lead in One-Run Win over Baysox

CURVE, Pa. - Pedro Vasquez and two relievers held onto an early lead and pitched the Altoona Curve to a 3-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve (16-15) jumped on Baysox (8-24) starter Zac Lowther (Loss, 2-3) to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Mitchell Tolman blooped a two-out single into left and Jason Delay brought him home with an RBI double to right-center. Delay, who extended his hitting streak to four games, collected two hits on the night to give him 13 in his last seven games.

Logan Hill extended the lead to 3-0 in the third with an RBI single to left scoring Jared Oliva, who reached on a error to start the inning, and Bralin Jackson, who got on with his first of two hits on the night. Hill's pair of RBIs give him 16 on the season, tying him for ninth-most in the Eastern League.

In the fourth, Vasquez (Win, 3-0) served up a two-run homer to left to Carlos Perez to bring the Baysox within one run at 3-2. Then with runners at first and second and two outs in the sixth, Martin Cervenka lined a single to center off Vasquez, but Oliva threw out Rylan Bannon at the plate to preserve the one-run lead.

Vasquez completed six innings for the second time this season and earned his second quality start. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk before giving way to the bullpen. His counterpart Lowther gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in six innings, while striking out four batters and walking one.

Blake Weiman took over for Vasquez in the seventh and tossed two scoreless frames and allowed only one hit. Matt Eckelman (Save, 5) came on for the ninth and worked around a one-out walk to finish off the Baysox in the one-run win. Eckelman has converted 13 straight save opportunities dating back to August 3 of last season.

The Curve and Baysox will play the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Left-hander Sean Brady (0-2, 9.64), who signed with the Pirates organization earlier in the week, will make his team debut. He'll be opposed by Baysox right-hander Alex Wells (1-1, 2.87).

Wednesday is the third and final Education Day game presented by Subway. It's also a Guaranteed WINsday presented by the Altoona Mirror, so if the Curve win, receive a free ticket of equal or lesser value to any Wednesday home game in 2019. Wing Wednesday featuring 50-cent boneless wings caps off the day.

