Sea Dogs Game Notes May 5th vs. Binghamton (DH)

May 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (0-2, 6.32)

Binghamton: RHP Mike Gibbons (3-2, 2.00)

Game 2

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (1-1, 1.25)

Binghamton: RHP Austin McGeorge (0-0, -.--)

NEWS AND NOTES

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) close out a six-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field...Portland has dropped three of four games to start the series, taking game two of Friday's twinbill, 5-3...Lefties Dedgar Jimenez and Matthew Kent are the starting pitchers for Portland...Binghamton has right-handers Mike Gibbons and Austin McGeorge.

EXTRA, EXTRA: Ali Sanchez knocked in the game-winning run with a fielder's choice in the 10th inning, giving Binghamton a 5-4 win on Saturday afternoon...Dustin Pedroia had three of Portland's 14 hits, knocking in a run in the first inning with a single...Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Bobby Dalbec tied the game with a Maine Monster RBI double...C.J. Chatham finished 2-for-4, 2 RBI and a double.

