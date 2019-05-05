Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #25 - Rumble Ponies (15-9) vs. Sea Dogs (8-17)

May 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(15-9), 2nd Eastern Division, 1.5 GB

(New York Mets)

Portland Sea Dogs

(8-17), 6th Eastern Division, 7.0 GB

(Boston Red Sox)

Sunday, May 5, 2019 - 1:00 PM

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

G1: Mike Gibbons (3-2, 2.00 ERA) vs. LHP Dedgar Jiminez (0-2, 6.32 ERA)

G2: Austin McGeorge (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Matthew Kent (1-1, 1.25ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: The Rumble Ponies wrap up their 4 day, 6-game series against the Sea Dogs with a doubleheader today in Portland. It is the second twin bill of the series. The Rumble Ponies have taken three of the first four games in the series. .

DOUBLEHEADER SPLITS: This is the third doubleheader the Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs have played in just over a week. The first two times, (4/27 and 5/2) the Rumble Ponies won the first game and the Sea Dogs were victorious in the second.

SHARING FIRST AGAIN: With yesterday's 5-4 win in 10 over the Sea Dogs combined with Trenton's loss the Ponies moved into a tie for first place in the Eastern Division. It is the third time this year they have shared first since the start of the season, though they have yet to hold it outright.

GAME 1 STARTER: RHP Mike Gibbons makes the start for the Rumble Ponies in Game 1. Gibbons 2.00 ERA is the lowest amongst Ponies starters. The 26-year-old right-hander has not allowed more than 2 runs in an outing (5 starts) this season.

McGEORGE DEBUT: RHP Austin McGeorge makes his season debut for the Rumble Ponies in Game 2 this afternoon. McGeorge was activated off the IL on Saturday (5/4). He is making the first start of his professional career.

MORE McGEORGE: The 24-year old right-hander was drafted by the Mets in the 7th round of the 2016 draft. He spent part of last season with Binghamton, going 1-1 with a 7.96 ERA in 22 appearances.

ALCANTARA ON FIRE: Arismendy Alcantara is coming off two big games. Saturday, he was 3-5, with three runs scored. Over his past two games, he is 5-8, with four runs scored and an RBI.

BARNES BASE KNOCKS: After a 5-RBI performance in the Rumble Ponies 12-5 Game 1 win on Friday, Barnes added 2 RBI in Saturday's win. He had an RBI groundout in the 1st, and an RBI single in the 7th. He is now hitting a team-high .378 with 15 RBI.

MAZEIKA MASHING: Ponies Catcher Patrick Mazeika is on a season-long seven game hitting streak dating back to April 27th.

STAYING IN TIGHT QUARTERS: After yesterday's 5-4 win in 10, the Ponies are now 6-2 in one-run games. They are also 2-1 in extra-inning contests.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies have a day-off on Monday before continuing their 9-game road trip in Harrisburg. They open up a three-game series with the Senators Tuesday evening from FNB Field with all three games beginning at 6:30PM.

