Thunder and Senators Postponed Sunday
May 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
HARRISBURG, PA - Sunday's game between The Thunder and Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Monday, May 13th with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 5:30pm.
Your Thunder continue their road trip to Richmond beginning a three-game set on Monday night at 6:35pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.
