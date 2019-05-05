Thunder and Senators Postponed Sunday

HARRISBURG, PA - Sunday's game between The Thunder and Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Monday, May 13th with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 5:30pm.

Your Thunder continue their road trip to Richmond beginning a three-game set on Monday night at 6:35pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

