Baysox Bats Remain Silent in 5-0 Defeat

May 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





Erie, PA - Erie sent ten men to the plate in a four-run, fourth inning rally and the Baysox bats were stuck in neutral as the Baysox fell 5-0 in the series finale. Erie took three out of four in the series.

In the fourth, Daniel Pinero walked and then scored on a Jose Azocar double down the left field line. The next batter up Jake Rogers homered to left - his third home run of the series and fifth of the year. All five Rogers home runs have come against Bowie. Erie would add one more on a Kade Scivicque home run to go up 4-0.

Bowie could never get going. Ryan McKenna provided the first hit with a leadoff single but was soon erased on a double play ball. The Baysox had one official at-bat with a runner in scoring position in the game.

Today's dominant starter was Matt Manning whose mid-90's fastball was impressive from the get-go. He allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out nine batters. All-in-all the Baysox scored just one run on eight hits in the final three games of the series.

Bowie looks to turn the page Monday, May 6th at 6:00 p.m. with RHP Hunter Harvey on the hill in the series opener in Altoona, PA. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.

And the Baysox head home for a weekend series with Richmond beginning Friday, May 10th at 7:05 p.m. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.