Baysox Bats Remain Silent in 5-0 Defeat
May 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release
Erie, PA - Erie sent ten men to the plate in a four-run, fourth inning rally and the Baysox bats were stuck in neutral as the Baysox fell 5-0 in the series finale. Erie took three out of four in the series.
In the fourth, Daniel Pinero walked and then scored on a Jose Azocar double down the left field line. The next batter up Jake Rogers homered to left - his third home run of the series and fifth of the year. All five Rogers home runs have come against Bowie. Erie would add one more on a Kade Scivicque home run to go up 4-0.
Bowie could never get going. Ryan McKenna provided the first hit with a leadoff single but was soon erased on a double play ball. The Baysox had one official at-bat with a runner in scoring position in the game.
Today's dominant starter was Matt Manning whose mid-90's fastball was impressive from the get-go. He allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out nine batters. All-in-all the Baysox scored just one run on eight hits in the final three games of the series.
Bowie looks to turn the page Monday, May 6th at 6:00 p.m. with RHP Hunter Harvey on the hill in the series opener in Altoona, PA. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.
And the Baysox head home for a weekend series with Richmond beginning Friday, May 10th at 7:05 p.m. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.
