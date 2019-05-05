R-Phils sweep doubleheader from 'Ducks to get to four games over for first time

(Akron, OH) - Returning to Canal Park for a Sunday doubleheader, the Fightin Phils (15-11) finished off a long weekend series by outlasting the RubberDucks (13-17) in two extra-inning games. Game one went 3-2 in eight innings, with Mickey Moniak hitting a game-winning two-run homer to lead off extras. And after going ahead early in game two, a Cornelius Randolph 2-RBI single tied it before Adam Haseley delivered his fourth hit for the game-winner in a 6-4 final and the series win.

Game One Recap:

Austin Listi led off the second with a walk, in a game that was carried by starting pitchers Zach Plesac and Ramon Rosso, who came into the day one and two in the Eastern League in ERA. Listi tagged to second on a popup near the third base dugout, and Randolph singled him home for the first run of the day.

The "Ducks came back when Ka'ai Tom opened up the third inning with a triple into the right field corner. Tyler Krieger later served a soft line drive back to the mound that deflected off Rosso for an infield single and a 1-1 tie. The score stayed that way with both starters going six in a game scheduled for seven innings. Rosso (2-0) received his third straight no decision, surrendering just three hits while striking out six.

Moniak opened the sixth with a triple, and after the R-Phils failed to score him, the same thing happened when Randolph hit his first triple to lead off the seventh. With the starter runner on second base to open extra innings in the eighth, Moniak drilled a two-run homer to right for his third longball to finish the game a double short of the cycle. Luke Leftwich (2-0) pitched the last two innings after Rosso, with his scoreless inning streak ending at 16-and-a-third after Jorma Rodriguez singled home Li-Jen Chu for an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth.

Game Two Recap:

The R-Phils raced out to a 2-0 lead on righthander Matt Solter courtesy of run-scoring singles from Darick Hall in the first and Listi in the third. Starter Adonis Medina retired the first seven RubberDucks he faced before walking Drew Stankiewicz in the third. Another walk to number nine batter Gabriel Mejia put the tying runs on base, and Tyler Krieger cut the deficit in half with a base hit to make it 2-1. Two batters later, Connor Marabell gave Akron its first lead with a three-run homer to drive it up to 4-2.

Haseley singled to left with one out in the top of the fifth and Listi reached on another walk. Solter left after 4.2 innings with a strikeout of Hall, and facing Rob Kaminsky, Randolph singled him the tying runs after a balk pushed them into scoring position.

Neither team scored in the eighth with the runner starting the inning at second base. But in the ninth, Haseley doubled in the winning run to secure the third 4-hit game of his career. Raul Rivas, who had entered as a pinch-runner in the previous inning, provided insurance with an RBI single of his own. Addison Russ finished the ninth for his team-leading third save, giving JD Hammer his second win after he fired two hitless innings of relief.

