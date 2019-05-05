Curve Denied Sweep of Squirrels on Sunday

May 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





RICHMOND, Va. - After taking the first three games of the weekend series, the Altoona Curve were bested, 6-0, on Sunday by the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond.

Flying Squirrels (11-16) starter Conner Menez (Win, 2-1) spun six scoreless innings paired with three homers from his offense in the shutout win over the Curve (15-14). Altoona had outscored Richmond 27-12 over the first three games prior to the team's fifth shutout loss of the year. For Richmond, it was the first shutout win for the team since they tossed two scoreless games over their first three games of the year.

Menez picked up eight strikeouts in the winning effort, his second win against Altoona in 2019. He retired the first 14 hitters he faced but Jerrick Suiter broke up the perfecto with a line drive single to center that glanced off the mitt of second baseman Jalen Miller. The six innings from Menez were the most by a Richmond starter in the four-game series after the rotation tossed 9.1 combined innings over the first three games of the set.

Richmond scored all six of their runs against Curve starter Scooter Hightower (Loss, 1-3). With two outs and runners on the corners, Brock Stassi broke up the scoreless game in the third with an RBI single to center that plated Menez, who walked with one out. Jacob Heyward unloaded a three-run homer over the left field wall on Hightower's next pitch.

The Flying Squirrels showed off more power in the fifth with back-to-back solo homers by Chris Shaw and Jalen Miller.

Joining Suiter in the high column for the Curve was Bralin Jackson with a two-out single in the seventh against Rodolfo Martinez. Arden Pabst also singled in the eighth against Ryan Halstead. Altoona did not push a runner into scoring position during the loss.

Altoona right-handed pitcher Tate Scioneaux pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts in his 100th pitching appearance as a member of the Curve.

The Curve return home on Monday to begin a three-game series with the Bowie Baysox. Righty James Marvel (3-2, 1.98) will start for the Curve against Baysox right-hander Hunter Harvey (0-2, 6.20).

The ballpark gates open at 5 p.m. with first pitch set for 6 p.m. on Mitsubishi Monday as fans can pick up free grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi in Altoona for that night's game. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.