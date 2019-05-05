Senators and Trenton Thunder Postponed Sunday Afternoon

May 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg, PA - The Senators game scheduled for today against Trenton has been postponed due to weather. The game today will be made up as part of a doubleheader Monday, May 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Anyone holding tickets for the game Sunday afternoon can exchange them for any remaining regular season game this season, in the same ticket category, based upon availability.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between games.

The Senators begin a three-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The two teams play games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with all the games at 6:30 p.m.

The Senators box office is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available via telephone during the same hours as the box office hours. Tickets are also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.