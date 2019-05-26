Sea Dogs Game Notes May 26th vs. Altoona

May 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Brian Johnson (0-0, 0.00)

Altoona: LHP Sean Brady (1-2, 5.71)

NEWS AND NOTES

FAMILIAR FACE BACK AT HADLOCK: Red Sox LHP Brian Johnson makes his third consecutive MLB Rehab start and his second with Portland, as the 'Dogs seek their third straight win, taking on the Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field...Johnson is toeing the rubber for the first time at Hadlock Field since August 28, 2014 against Reading...His last rehab start with Portland was May 21 at Trenton.

JUST ONE, PART 2: For the second straight day, the Sea Dogs scored in only one inning, but it was enough for a 5-3 win on Saturday afternoon...The 'Dogs scored five times off losing pitcher Matt Eckelman in the first inning, receiving four, run-scoring hits...RHP Tanner Houck (W, 4-3) snapped a three-game losing streak, working six innings on five hits, three runs, and seven strikeouts to earn the win...The bullpen fired three perfect innings, as Brian Ellington earned his first save.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 26, 2019

Sea Dogs Game Notes May 26th vs. Altoona - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.