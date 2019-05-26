Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (21-23, 3RD WEST, 7.5 GB 1st Half) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (19-28, 5TH WEST, 11.0 GB, 1st Half)

RHP CASEY MIZE (3-0, 1.76 ERA) VS. LHP ZAC LOWTHER (4-2, 1.91 ERA)

SUNDAY, MAY 26 * 1:35 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #45 * HOME GAME #25 * DAY GAME #15

Today, the Erie SeaWolves try to snap a three-game losing streak and a six-game skid against the Bowie Baysox in the third game of a four-game series at UPMC Park. Erie suffered their worst loss of the season last night in a 19-4 rout. Casey Mize looks to get the SeaWolves back in the win column and is coming off his third win of the season on May 20 at Hartford. The right-hander fired six shutout innings and scattered three hits while striking out six. In his lone outing against the Baysox on May 4, Mize received the win after going five innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in a 6-1 Erie victory. Zac Lowther goes for Bowie and has earned wins in each of his past two starts. In his last start against Erie on May 19, the left-hander struck out a season-high eight across five shutout innings. Lowther has not allowed an earned run in his last 16.1 innings.

Mon., May 27 vs. Bowie 1:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (4-2, 2.17 ERA) vs. Alex Wells (2-1, 2.12 ERA)

Tue., May 28 at Reading 6:45 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-3, 3.79 ERA) vs. LHP David Parkinson (4-2, 3.35 ERA)

Wed., May 29 at Reading 6:45 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (2-3, 4.29 ERA) vs. LHP Bailey Falter (4-2, 2.82 ERA)

Thu., May 30 at Reading 6:45 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (1-1, 6.35 ERA) vs. RHP Mauricio Llovera (2-1, 4.84 ERA)

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 25

- The bullpen features No. 19 overall prospect Bryan Garcia

- Bowie's 19 runs last was a season-high allowed by Erie pitching and the highest run total scored by an opponent since a 22-1 loss on June 16, 2013 at New Hampshire

- During their six-game losing streak to Bowie, Erie has been outscored 46-11

- The SeaWolves six-game losing streak to Bowie is the longest to an opponent since Erie dropped 10 straight against Binghamton over three series from August 8-31, 2017

- Matt Manning's 6.2 shutout innings on Tuesday was the 12th time this season an Erie starter has thrown five-plus scoreless

- During Bowie's four-game sweep of Erie from 5/16-19, the SeaWolves went 1-for-26 with RISP

- The SeaWolves +25 run differential is tied for second in the EL and the Baysox -10 is fourth-lowest

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .251 team batting average while Bowie is 9th at .227

- Bowie has grounded into a league-leading 41 double plays while Erie is fourth with 29 GIDP's

- The SeaWolves and Baysox are among the least likely to steal in the league. Erie has stolen 21 bases (10th) and Bowie has swiped 20 bags (11th)

- SeaWolves hitters have struck out 359 times (second-fewest in the EL) while Baysox batters have gone down on strikeouts 411 times (third-most)

- Erie pitching is seventh in the league in team ERA (3.63) while Bowie is ninth in team ERA (3.69)

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.980 fielding percentage) while Bowie is tied for fifth (.979)

- The SeaWolves swept Bowie at Prince George's Stadium on April 15-17, the first sweep in Bowie since April 27-29, 2010

- The SeaWolves went 8-13 vs. the Baysox in 2018 and 5-6 at UPMC Park

