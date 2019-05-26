Nothing O-Kay in 6-2 Defeat

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead, but, couldn't hang on in a 6-2 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday night at NYSEG Stadium.

Three straight hits with two outs in the top of the first off Binghamton lefty Anthony Kay led to the early lead for the Thunder. Kay rallied after the first inning and held the Thunder to just three hits and two walks over the rest of his 5.2 inning outing to earn his league-leading sixth win of the season. Relievers Thomas McIlraith and Matt Blackham retired all ten batters they faced after Kay departed from the game to halt any thoughts about a comeback for the Thunder offense.

Right-hander Garrett Whitlock was charged with the loss as he completed five innings for the first time since returning from the Injured List on May 11. Binghamton took advantage of an error by Chris Gittens to open the inning, leading to two second inning runs. Jason Krizan and Mike Paez each drove in runs with groundouts on the infield to draw the game even at 2-2. The Ponies took the lead in the third inning when Andres Gimenez scored from second on a throwing error by catcher Jorge Saez. Gimenez was attempting a steal of second base when Saez's throw made it's way into center field.

Barrett Barnes knocked a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Whitlock to extend the lead to 5-2 in support of Kay. Barnes departed the game after five innings and his replacement, Kevin Kaczmarski, plated Sam Haggerty with an RBI double in the seventh inning to complete the scoring.

Mandy Alvarez led the Thunder offense with two hits and a walk on Sunday night. Chris Gittens added his team-leading 30th RBI in the defeat.

Your Thunder complete their road trip on Monday afternoon at 1:05pm against the Rumble Ponies. RHP Trevor Stephan (0-2, 7.20) will start for the Thunder, RHP Tommy Wilson (AA Debut) will go for Binghamton. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:50pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

