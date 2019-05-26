Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs. Reading

Harrisburg Senators (30-17) vs. Reading Fightin Phils (25-18)

Game #1 - LH Ben Braymer (3-2, 2.59) vs. RH Adonis Medina (1-2, 4.64)

Game #2 - RH Steven Fuentes (1-0, 1.50) vs. TBA

Games 48 & 49 - Sunday, May 26 @ 4:30 p.m. - FNB Field

LAST GAME

On Saturday night, the Senators (30-17) managed just one run on five hits in their 2-1 loss to Reading (25-18). The Sens only run came on a solo home run off the bat of Austin Davidson leading off the fifth inning which tied the game at one each. Reading scored in the fifth and then in the ninth inning on a two-out single. Tyler Mapes pitched seven strong innings and took a no decision.

SENATORS GAME #2 STARTER

RHP Steven Fuentes takes the hill in game two for the Senators. This is his first start since 8/26/2017 when he made a spot start for Potomac against Frederick. He's started 18 games in his career with the majority (15) coming in his first two seasons. This is his sixth season in the Nats organization and first with Harrisburg. He's gone three innings twice this season and his season-high in pitches is 43. The last time he went more than three innings was 6/10/2018 for Hagerstown at Delmarva when he went 4.0 ip.

CAPITAL BEAT

- The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play games three and four of their five game series today at FNB Field. The lead the season series 5-2 with nine games remaining.

- The top four teams in the West lost yesterday so the Sens lead over 2nd place Akron stays at 7.0 games, by 7.5 games over Erie and by 8.0 games over Altoona.

- This is the fourth DH the Sens have played. They've swept two and split one.

- Last night was the Sens first loss in a 1R game since 5/11 at Hartford (also a 2-1 loss).

- Last night was the 12th time in May the Sens have scored 3 or fewer runs. They're 1-11 in the 12 games. They were 9-2 in such games in April.

READING

- They're 25-18 and in third place in the Eastern Division, trailing Trenton by 1.5 games.

- The Fightin Phils are 11-9 at home and 14-9 on the road and are 7-3 in their past 10 games. They're 7-3 in 1R games.

- Reading has eight MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

FILIBUSTERS

- Their 42 home runs lead the Eastern League and they are tied for lead in 2Bs with 80.

- The Sens have 23 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 12 are home and 11 away; 17 are NL and 6 are AL; and 5 are against West opponents and 18 are against the East.

- The Sens are 9-13 in May. They're hitting just .228 and averaging 3.6 runs per game offensively and on the mound, they have a 4.33 ERA.

