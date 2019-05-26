Kay Helped by Great Defense to Get 5th Straight Win

Binghamton, NY - Anthony Kay won his fifth straight game to go to 6-2 and Barrett Barnes homered in his second straight contest as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Trenton Thunder 6-2 Sunday evening at NYSEG Stadium.

Kay went five and two thirds allowing six hits, two runs, walking three and striking out four. Kay allowed two in the first before the Ponies scored six unanswered runs. He was helped by spectacular defense in the fourth inning. With runners on first and second and one out, Thunder centerfielder Rashad Crawford hit a deep drive to left that Jason Krizan tracked down with a great catch heading towards the wall. The next batter Matt Lipka hit a sinking line drive to right that Barnes made a great diving grab on. The catches preserved the Ponies one-run lead at the time.

Right-handed reliever Thomas Mcllraith made his Rumble Ponies debut taking over for Kay with two outs in the sixth. He pitched two and a third perfect frames, striking out five of the seven batters he faced. Matt Blackham closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Barnes hit a two-run shot just over the left-field wall in the fifth, his fourth of the year and second straight game going yard. Kevin Kaczmarski would replace Barnes in right field in the sixth and hit an RBI double in his first at-bat in the seventh.

Kay's ERA did rise to 1.28 but the Ponies (27-17) are now 8-2 in games he pitches. Garrett Whitlock (2-1) took the loss for Trenton (28-19).

The two teams wrap up their four-game series on Memorial Day at NYSEG Stadium, with first pitch at 1:05 on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show begins at 12:50.

POSTGAME NOTES: Sam Haggerty was 3-4, with two runs scored and stole his 12th base of the year...the game was delayed by 1 hour and 44 minutes due to torrential rain earlier in the day.

