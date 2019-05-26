Rivera Goes 2-For-4 with a Homer in 7-2 Loss to Altoona

Portland, Maine - The Altoona Curve (23-25) scored all seven runs during innings 2 through 4 and defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (15-32), 7-2 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd of 7,368 fans at Hadlock Field.

Curve lefty Sean Brady (W, 2-4) allowed a homer on the first pitch to Jeremy Rivera in the bottom of the first inning. The lefty would retire the next 17 batters before Rivera doubled and scored on a single by Brett Netzer. Brady earned the win, giving up just three hits and fanned five over seven innings pitched.

Portland led until Jerrick Suiter hit a two-run homer off Brian Johnson (L, 0-1) in the second inning. Johnson surrendered five runs on four hits, two walks, and two strikeouts over 2.1 IP.

In the third inning, Logan Hill doubled to give the visitors a 3-1 lead. Konnor Wade took over for Johnson in the third and yielded a three-run double to Mitchell Tolman. The Curve added a two-out run on a double by Hunter Owen in the fourth.

Dominic LoBrutto tossed two scoreless and fanned three. Matthew Gorst tossed a perfect ninth. Before Sunday's game, Darwinzon Hernandez was promoted to the Boston Red Sox.

The Sea Dogs and Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate) continue their four-game series on Monday afternoon with a 1:00 PM first pitch from Hadlock Field. Portland has not named a starter for Monday. Altoona has lefty Cam Vieaux (2-3, 2.86) making his 10th start of the season. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 12:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

