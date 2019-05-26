Brady, Bats Bust Five-Game Slide on Sunday

PORTLAND, Maine - Sean Brady spun seven brilliant innings and received seven runs of support as the Altoona Curve ended a five-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday at Hadlock Field.

After Sea Dogs (15-32) leadoff hitter Jeremy Rivera ripped the first pitch of the day from Brady (Win, 2-4) over the Maine Monster for a solo homer, the left-hander settled in and sat down his next 17 hitters. Rivera ended that run with a two-out double in the sixth and scored on Brett Netzer's single one pitch later.

The Curve (23-25) scored seven straight over three innings between Portland scores. Jerrick Suiter smacked a line-drive, two-run homer off the videoboard in left-center against Portland starter Brian Johnson (Loss, 0-1) pitching on Major League rehab from the Red Sox.

Altoona opened up the score to 6-1 with four more in the third inning on run-scoring doubles from Logan Hill and Mitchell Tolman. Tolman's was a three-run double halfway up the 37-foot high wall in left field, the first of two doubles on the day. Hunter Owen delivered an RBI two-bagger of his own in the fourth as he yanked a 2-0 pitch into the left-field corner.

Brady held Portland to three hits, did not issue a walk and fanned five for his second win over his last three starts. Over his last two starts, Brady has allowed just three earned runs in 13.2 innings.

Suiter has hit safely in five straight and has homered twice on the road trip, leading the club with eight hits after a 2-for-4 day. Tolman got on base all four times he came to the plate with a pair of doubles and two walks. Hill, on his 26th birthday, flourished on a 2-for-4 afternoon at the dish.

Prior to the seven-run outburst, the Curve had mustered just six runs over the first five games of the longest road trip of the season.

The series wraps up on Memorial Day at 1 p.m. with left-hander Cam Vieaux (2-2, 2.86) taking the mound for Altoona against a starter to-be-determined for the Sea Dogs, whose scheduled starter, Darwinzon Hernandez, was recalled by the Red Sox on Sunday morning.

After a season-long 10-game road trip, the Curve return home on Friday, May 31 and open a three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats as the Allegheny Yinzers, presented by Keller Engineers, with postgame fireworks, presented by Altoona Honda, set to Pittsburgh-sports jams.

