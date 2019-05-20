Sea Dogs Game Notes May 20th at Trenton

May 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1

Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (1-0, 4.29)

Trenton: RHP Will Carter (0-2, 5.46)

Game 2

Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (3-3, 4.97)

Trenton: RHP Deivi Garcia (1-2, 4.50)

NEWS AND NOTES

MOVING TO NEW JERSEY: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their nine-game trip, taking on the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) in a doubleheader on Monday night at Arm & Hammer Park...Tonight's doubleheader is due to a rainout on May 12th...The 'Dogs are seeking to snap a six-game losing streak and an eight-game skid on the road dating back to April 30th at Hartford...RHP Tanner Houck and LHP Daniel McGrath make the starts in the twinbill.

THAT WAS MADDEN(ING): Portland catcher Charlie Madden hit two homers and drove in three, but the 'Dogs rally fell short in the ninth, losing 5-4 at Reading...Madden, who was playing his first game with the Sea Dogs this year and the second of his career, finished 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI...Reading's Darrick Hall knocked in three runs (HR and a ground out), and Luke Williams hit a two-run homer...Adonis Medina (1-2) earned the win, working five scoreless frames.

Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2019

