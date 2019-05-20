Thunder Sweep Doubleheader from Sea Dogs

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, won both games of a doubleheader over the Portland Sea Dogs by scores of 6-2 and 4-3 at ARM & HAMMER Park on Monday night.

Hoy Jun Park gave the Thunder (25-16) an early lead in the first game with a second-inning RBI-triple. Portland (12-29) tied the score in the top of the third on a solo homer by Jhon Nunez, but Ben Ruta put the Thunder back in front for good with a three-run homer off reliever Dominic LoBrutto (0-1) in the fourth inning.

Mandy Alvarez added insurance with a two-run single in the fifth to extend the Thunder lead to 6-1, and the Sea Dogs managed just one more run in the seventh as Kaleb Ort (1-0) and Daniel Alvarez combined to pitch the final four and one-third innings in relief of Will Carter.

In the second game, Mandy Alvarez delivered a sacrifice fly to left field for a first-inning lead. The Sea Dogs tied the score on a Josh Tobias RBI-double in the third, but the Thunder promptly regained the lead, 2-1, in the bottom half with an RBI-single by Gosuke Katoh.

The Thunder added two vital insurance runs in the fourth to extend their advantage to 4-1, but Portland scored a run off Deivi Garcia (2-2) in the sixth inning, his final inning of work, to come within two runs. A Jeremy Rivera RBI-double brought the Sea Dogs within one run, 4-3, in the seventh, but Brooks Kriske induced a game-ending fielder's choice grounder to escape the jam and seal the victory.

Garcia's start in the nightcap was his first quality start at the Double-A level. The right-hander struck out seven, including four in the second inning, which saw Luke Tendler reach on a throwing error by catcher Kellin Deglan following a dropped third strike. Garcia's four-strikeout inning was the first by a Thunder pitcher since Tyler Webb on May 23, 2014.

