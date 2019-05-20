Week-Long Fisher Cats Homestand Starts Tuesday

May 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) return to Delta Dental Stadium Tuesday to start their first seven-game homestand in May, a two-team affair that will feature the Altoona Curve (Pirates) and Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies).

The Pirates affiliate docks on the shores of the Merrimack for the first and only time this season. They arrive in a distant second place in the Eastern League's Western Division, seven games back of the dominant Harrisburg Senators (Nationals).

New Hampshire will look to avenge itself against Hartford when the 'Goats get here on Friday. The Fisher Cats lost three of four last weekend in Hartford and trail in the Plymouth Rock Assurance Cup standings four games to ten.

Despite recent losses, the 'Cats continue to showcase some of the top young talents in baseball. #6 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) Kevin Smith emerged from a slump with four hits in 16 at-bats in the Hartford series, including a game-sealing home run in the top of the ninth in New Hampshire's lone win.

Brock Lundquist has been one of the league's best at the plate since the calendar flipped to May. The former Long Beach State Dirtbag is batting .370 (17-for-46) in 14 games this month. He's tied for the team lead in triples (2).

On the mound, Blue Jays top pitching prospect Nate Pearson has three Double-A starts under his belt and will pitch once during the upcoming homestand.

#18 Jays prospect Patrick Murphy - who is scheduled to throw on Tuesday - set a career high with ten strikeouts in his last start and continues to baffle Eastern League hitters, who've amassed a paltry .181 average against him this season.

New Englander Jake Fishman (Sharon, MA) has been the most consistent arm out of the Fisher Cats bullpen. The southpaw has allowed one earned run in his last eight outings (11 innings) and strikes out four batters for every walk he gives up.

Fisher Cats vs. Altoona Curve (Tuesday-Thursday)

Tuesday, May 21 @ 6:35 p.m. - Conspira-Night + Tallboy Tuesday

Do aliens exist? Did we really land on the moon? Do lizard people secretly run the world? We'll ask those questions and more as we wade through a litany of urban legends. Expand your mind with 24oz Miller, Coors and Twisted Tea, available for $5 in the Sam Adams Brewhouse and Fabrizia Summer Shack until first pitch.

Wednesday, May 22 @ 6:35 p.m. - Pregame Women In Sports Panel + College Fair Night

Hear from an experienced panel of women as they relate their successes and answer questions about working in sports. Over 20 colleges from around the region will be in attendance from 4 p.m. until the seventh inning, and registration for high school juniors is free.

Thursday, May 23 @ 11:35 a.m. - NH Scholars Day

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health has joined forces with the Fisher Cats to invite scholars from across New Hampshire to join us as we honor them for their academic achievements during a special morning game.

Fisher Cats vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Friday-Monday)

Friday, May 24 @ 6:35 p.m. - 80's Night + Atlas Fireworks

Everyone's favorite decade, done Fisher Cats style. Stick around after the game for Atlas Fireworks presented by AutoFair.

Saturday, May 25 @ 6:35 p.m. - Pump Up The Jam Atlas Fireworks + Baseball, Love & Action Night

After a night of uplifting messages shared by members of our community, we'll light up the sky with Atlas Fireworks set to classic locker room hits, presented by The Executive Health & Sports Center.

Sunday, May 26 @ 3:35 p.m. - Mountain Men Sunday + Reading Challenge Day + Kids Run The Bases

New Hampshire's alter-ego returns to action in the penultimate game of the homestand. We'll celebrate students who participated in the Velcro Companies Reading Challenge and all children are invited to run the bases after the game courtesy of the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission, Division of Enforcement.

Monday, May 27 @ 1:35 p.m. - Memorial Day Welcome Home Event

Our annual tradition returns thanks to Amoskeag Beverages. We will pay tribute to those who serve during a special Monday day game.

For tickets to these games or any other, visit NHFisherCats.com, call 603-641-2005 or stop by the box office at Delta Dental Stadium.

