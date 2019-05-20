Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #39 Rumble Ponies (23-15) at Bowie Baysox (16-26) - 6:35PM

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(23-15), 1st Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

BOWIE BAYSOX

(16-26), 5TH Eastern Division

(Baltimore Orioles)

Monday May 20, 2019 - 6:35PM

Prince George's Stadium - Bowie, MD

RHP Anthony Kay (3-2, 1.24 ERA) vs. LHP Alex Wells (2-1, 2.28 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Rumble Ponies continue their road trip as they open up a three-game series with the Bowie Baysox in Bowie, Maryland. The Ponies come off splitting a four-game series with the Trenton Thunder, including winning the last two contests. Binghamton's 7-1 win Sunday puts them back in first place in the Eastern Division, with a half game lead on the Thunder, and a one game lead on Reading.

MAZEIKA NAMED EL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ponies first basemen/catcher Patrick Mazeika was named the Eastern League's Player of the Week Monday. In the week spanning 5/13 - 5/19 Mazeika hit .333 (9-for-27) with four doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI's, seven runs scored, two walks, and a .926 slugging percentage. He also carried a team-high 15-game hit streak through this past Friday.

PONIES RACKING UP RECOGNITION: With Patrick Mazeika being named the EL Player of the Week, it is the second straight week a Rumble Ponies player has been recognized by the Eastern League. Last week, Ponies RHP Harol Gonzalez was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week after throwing a combined no-hitter the prior week in Harrisburg.

LOCKING THINGS DOWN LATE: The Rumble Ponies with Sunday's win are now 12-0 when leading after 7 innings and 13-0 when ahead after 8.

IT'S KAY DAY! : LHP Anthony Kay makes the start for the Ponies tonight going for his 4th straight win. He is now 3-2 with an ERA of 1.24 (2nd in Eastern League) . Hitters are also batting only .148 against him, the lowest in the Eastern League.

He is coming off a 3 hit shutout (over 7 innings), in GM 1 of a doubleheader at home against Altoona. Over his five outings, he has not allowed more than 1 run, going at least 5.1 innings each time.

CARPIO MAKES IMMEDIATE IMPACT: Rumble Ponies second basemen Luis Carpio was called up from St. Luice prior to Sunday's game in Trenton. In yesterday's game, Carpio was 2-3, with 3 runs scored, a 2-run homer,.

SURE RELIEF: The Ponies bullpen has been lights out over the past two games. They threw 7 innings of scoreless relief, highlighted by Adonis Uceta's three perfect frames yesterday.

BAYSOX PLAYING WELL: Bowie, despite coming into tonight's game ten games under .500, have been playing very well of late. They just swept Erie in a four-game series at Prince George's Stadium and are 8-2 in their last ten.

