Kay's Seven No-Hit Innings Lead to Ponies Shutout

May 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Bowie, MD - Anthony Kay pitched seven no-hit innings, allowing just one walk to begin the sixth, en route to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies blanking the Bowie Baysox 3-0 at Prince George's Stadium Monday Night. Kay faced the minimum twenty-one batters over seven, going to 5-2 and lowering his ERA to 1.07. It is Kay's fourth straight win, with hitters just batting .130 against him, the lowest in the Eastern League. The lefty has now gone seven innings in three consecutive starts, allowing just one run over that span.

It's the Ponies third straight win, as Matt Blackham replaced Kay in the 8th. Blackham walked the leadoff hitter Ademar Rifaela and then allowed a clean single to left by Carlos Perez to end the no-hitter. Blackham would work out of the jam though and not allow any runs en route to two scoreless frames, picking up his third save of the season.

The Ponies got on the board in the fourth as Mike Paez hit his first homer of the year, a two-run shot to left. They added a run in the ninth on an Andres Gimenez infield single with the bases loaded, driving home Dario Pizzano. Pizzano finished 3-4, with two runs scored. Binghamton outhit Bowie 12-1 but were 2-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

The Ponies (23-15) continue their series with the Baysox (16-27) Tuesday night, with first pitch at 6:35 on Newsradio 1290 and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIN. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show gets underway at 6:20.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Ponies eight and nine hitters (Pizzano, Paez) were a combined 5-7 with 3 runs scored and Paez two-run homer...the game took 2:35 but was delayed by 52 minutes due to rain...Patrick Mazeika was named Eastern League Player of the Week earlier in the day...the Baysox four-game winning streak was snapped.

