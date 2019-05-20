Erie SeaWolves vs. Hartford Yard Goats - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (19-20, 3RD WEST, 8.5 GB 1st Half) VS. HARTFORD YARD GOATS (24-19, 4TH EAST, 1.5 GB 1st Half)

RHP CASEY MIZE (2-0, 2.19 ERA) VS. RHP BRANDON GOLD (4-2, 4.03 ERA)

MONDAY, MAY 20 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

DUNKIN' DONUTS PARK * GAME #40 * ROAD GAME #18 * NIGHT GAME #27

Today, the Erie SeaWolves try to snap their first four-game losing streak of the season as they begin a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It is Erie's longest losing streak since dropping five in a row from August 25-29, 2018 (two at Bowie and three at Harrisburg). It is the first of two series between the SeaWolves and Yard Goats in 2019. Casey Mize makes his fifth start for the SeaWolves and is coming off a second-straight no-decision on May 15 against Richmond. Mize allowed a career-high four earned runs on six hits (two home runs) in 5.2 innings while tying a career-high with eight strikeouts. Brandon Gold gets the nod for the Yard Goats and is coming off of three consecutive wins. His last time out against Portland on May 15, Gold held the Sea Dogs to one run in 5.2 innings, scattering six hits while striking out three. The right-hander owns a 2.22 ERA in his last 16.2 innings. Gold was a 12th round selection by the Colorado Rockies in 2016 and this is his first season at Double-A.

Tue., May 21 at Hartford 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (3-2, 2.47 ERA) vs. LHP Ty Culbreth (3-2, 4.14 ERA)

Wed., May 22 at Hartford 10:35 a.m. RHP Logan Shore (2-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Rico Garcia (4-1, 2.05 ERA)

Fri., May 24 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Sat., May 25 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and one member of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 24 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 25

- The bullpen features No. 19 overall prospect Bryan Garcia

- Erie has lost four consecutive for the first time this season. The SeaWolves last four-plus game losing streak was August 25-29, 2018 (two losses at Bowie and three at Harrisburg)

- Erie hitters went a combined 1-for-26 with runners in scoring position during their previous series against Bowie

- After hitting 11 home runs through the first 23 games of the season, Erie has now slugged 16 in the past 16 games

- Erie and Hartford meet six times (two series) in 2019. Three games at UPMC Park and three at Dunkin' Donuts Park

- In 2018, the SeaWolves went 5-1 against the Yard Goats and 2-1 at Dunkin' Donuts Park

- The SeaWolves +37 run differential is second in the EL and the Yard Goats +27 is third

- Erie pitching ranks seventh in the league in team ERA (3.52) while Hartford leads the league in pitching (2.92)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is third in team WHIP (1.20) while the Yard Goats are first (1.17)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .255 (fourth in Double-A) while Hartford is sixth at .232

- The Yard Goats rank first in the Eastern League in caught stealing (25-48 SBA) while SeaWolves base-stealers are seventh in caught stealing (20-35 SBA)

- Hartford has slugged 35 home runs (second-most in the league) and Erie has hit 29 long balls (sixth-most)

- SeaWolves hitters have struck out 316 times (second-fewest in the EL) while Yard Goats hitters have gone down on strikeouts 367 times (fourth-most)

- Erie and Hartford are two of the top three defensive teams in the league while the SeaWolves have committed the second-fewest errors (25) and the Yard Goats have committed the third-fewest (26)

