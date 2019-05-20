2019 Eastern League All-Star Game to be Broadcast Live on CBS 6 and the Community Idea Stations

FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced on Monday that WTVR CBS 6 in conjunction with WCVE and The Community Idea Stations will broadcast the Eastern League All-Star Game live on Wednesday, July 10 from The Diamond, part of the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth.

The 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game is the culmination of the All-Star Week, a four-day celebration and showcase of the Richmond region. The game will feature the top stars from the Eastern League's 12 teams.

The game will also be aired on Central Virginia PBS and The Community Idea Stations in Richmond, Charlottesville and Harrisonburg.

"CBS 6 is delighted to partner with the Flying Squirrels, WCVE, Genworth and the Richmond region to showcase not only great baseball, but what makes Central Virginia special," CBS 6 President & General Manager Stephen Hayes said.

CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte, who has covered sports in the Richmond region for more than 25 years, will be on the play-by-play call for the game.

The Eastern League All-Star Game will also be carried live on broadcast partner stations in the Norfolk, Hartford, Conn. and Harrisburg, Pa., Baltimore, Md. And Portland, Maine markets.

"The momentum for the All-Star Week is building every day and we are so pleased with this arrangement that will not only showcase the game here in Richmond but also in cities and markets throughout the Eastern League," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We are appreciative of CBS 6 and WCVE in this arrangement and look forward to working together to showcase the Richmond Region during All-Star Week."

The Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth takes place in Richmond from July 7-10, and it begins with Mayor Levar Stoney's All-Star Week Kickoff, a FREE event on Brown's Island featuring live musical performances, delicious food and more. On Monday, July 8, country music stars Big & Rich headline the All-Star Country Music Jam at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The festivities continue on with the Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby on Tuesday, July 9, featuring stars from the sports and entertainment world. The festivities conclude with the Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

Details and ticket information for all events of the Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com/AllStar.

