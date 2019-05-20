'Dogs Drop a Pair in Trenton, 6-2 and 4-3

Trenton, N.J. - The Portland Sea Dogs (12-29) were swept in a doubleheader by the Trenton Thunder (25-16), 6-2 and 4-3 on Monday night at Arm & Hammer Park. Portland has lost eight straight and all nine with Trenton this season.

GAME 1 RECAP

Ben Ruta snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run homer off Dominic LoBrutto (0-1) in the fourth inning for the game-winning hit. LoBrutto took the loss, allowing six hits and five runs over 1.2 IP.

Trenton took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a triple by Hoy Jun Park. In the third inning, Jhon Nunez (2-for-2, HR, 3B, BB, 2 RS) tied the game with a solo homer to left field.

Mandy Alvarez added a two-run single in the fifth. Bobby Dalbec added a run-scoring fielder's choice in the seventh.

Kaleb Ort (1-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

GAME 2 RECAP

The Sea Dogs rallied in the ninth inning as Jeremy Rivera cut the deficit to 4-3 with an RBI double, but Brooks Kriske (save #4) fanned Josh Tobias (2-for-4) and got C.J. Chatham to hit into a game-ending fielder's choice.

20-year old righty Deivi Garcia (2-2) earned the win for Trenton, tossing six innings on five hits, two runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

Tanner Houck (3-4) took the loss for Portland, yielding four runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings pitched. Trenton received RBI's from four different players. Tate Matheny, Rivera, and Tobias had RBI's for Portland.

Adam Lau worked 1.1 scoreless frames, and Matthew Gorst tossed a scoreless sixth.

The Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) continue their five-game series on Tuesday night at Arm & Hammer Park with a 7:00 PM first pitch. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

