Lowther Named EL Pitcher of the Week

BOWIE, Md. - The Eastern League has announced that Baysox LHP Zac Lowther has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of May 13th-May 19th.

The 6'2", 235 lb. hurler started two games for the Baysox last week and had a record of 2-0 with 15 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. The native of Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, made his first appearance of the week on Tuesday morning in his home state, firing 7.2 shutout innings to lead Bowie to a 2-0 victory at Canal Park in Akron. He scattered six hits while striking out seven batters and walking one to earn the win.

Zac made his second start of the week on Sunday against the visiting Erie SeaWolves and threw five scoreless innings to earn the win in Bowie's 3-0 victory, helping the squad earn a four-game sweep at Prince George's Stadium.

The 23-year old led all Eastern League pitchers in wins (2) and strikeouts (15) last week and tied for the lead in ERA (0.00). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in innings pitched (12.2-tied 2nd) and WHIP (0.95-9th). With his performance last week Lowther improved his record to 4-3 on the season and lowered his ERA to 1.91, which ranks third in the league.

Zac, who is rated by MLB.com as the eighth best prospect in the Baltimore organization, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 74th overall pick of the 2017 draft out of Xavier University.

