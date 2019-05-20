Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for May 13th-May 19th

May 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





SCARBOROUGH, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of May 13th through May 19th:

Binghamton Rumble Ponies first baseman/catcher Patrick Mazeika has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of May 13th-May 19th. The 25-year old batted .333 (9-for-27) with four doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, seven runs scored, two walks, and a .926 slugging percentage in seven games for the Rumble Ponies last week. Mazeika, who is a native of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, had at least one hit in six of the games he played in last week and drove in at least one run in five of those games, including going 3-for-4 with a home run and a career-high six RBIs in a 9-8 loss against the visiting Altoona Curve on Wednesday. The 6'3", 208 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in total bases (25), RBIs (15), and slugging percentage (.926) last week and tied for the league lead in home runs (4). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in OPS (1.342-3rd), runs scored (7-tied 3rd), doubles (4-tied 3rd), and hits (9-tied 6th). Patrick, who is hitting .266 with 11 doubles, five home runs, 27 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 32 games for the Rumble Ponies this season, was selected by the New York Mets in the eighth round of the 2015 draft out of Stetson University.

Zac Lowther, a left-handed starting pitcher for the Bowie Baysox, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of May 13th-May 19th. The 6'2", 235 lb. hurler started two games for the Baysox last week and had a record of 2-0 with 15 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. Lowther, who is a native of Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, made his first appearance of the week on Tuesday morning at Akron and fired 7.2 shutout innings to lead Bowie to a 2-0 victory. He scattered six hits while striking out seven batters and walking one to earn the win. Zac made his second start of the week on Sunday against the visiting Erie SeaWolves and threw five scoreless innings to earn the win in Bowie's 3-0 victory. The 23-year old led all Eastern League pitchers in wins (2) and strikeouts (15) last week and tied for the lead in ERA (0.00). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in innings pitched (12.2-tied 2nd) and WHIP (0.95-9th). With his performance last week Lowther improved his record to 4-3 on the season and lowered his ERA to 1.91, which ranks third in the league. Zac, who is rated by MLB.com as the eighth best prospect in the Baltimore organization, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 74th overall pick of the 2017 draft out of Xavier University.

