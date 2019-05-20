Mize Is Miserly in Gem against Goats

HARTFORD- Casey Mize was all that was advertised, spinning six scoreless innings against the Hartford Yard Goats Monday night in Erie's 4-1 win, before 4,321 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. With the Yard Goats down to their last out in the ninth inning, Vince Fernandez spoiled the shutout with a tape-measure home run deep into the upper deck in right field, his league-leading 12th home run.

Mize, the Detroit Tigers first-round draft choice last June, lit up the baseball world with his no-hitter on April 29 in his Eastern League debut. After he walked the Yard Goat's lead off hitter Manny Melendez in the first inning and gave up two hits in the second, he settled down, surrendering one more hit over the next four innings. Mize walked one and struck out six to improve to 3-0. Hartford (24-20) managed to get just one runner as far as third base against Mize. Relievers Drew Carlton and Bryan Garcia struck out five Yard Goats over the last three innings to finish off the pitching gem.

The Seawolves scored all the runs they needed in the third inning on a two-run homer by Josh Lester into the upper deck down the right field line. Lester picked up another RBI with a fifth inning sacrifice fly. Joze Azocar's run-scoring single later in the inning rounded out the scoring.

A home run and triple by Fernandez and Alan Trejo's two singles highlighted Hartford's offense. Lester had a home run and three RBI, while Isaac Paredes added three hits for Erie (20-20), which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Game two of the three-game series is Tuesday at 7:05 PM. LHP Ty Culbreth will pitch for Hartford against RHP Matt Manning for Erie. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120AM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com.

