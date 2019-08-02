Sea Dogs Game Notes August 2nd at Bowie

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (2-4, 3.20)

Bowie: RHP Mike Baumann (2-1, 1.16)

NEWS AND NOTES

ON TO BOWIE: The Portland Sea Dogs began the trip with a three-game sweep at Richmond, and start a three-game set with the Bowie Baysox (Orioles affiliate) on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium...Portland took four of six from Richmond this season, and start their final road series against the Western Division...After this trip, the 'Dogs are off on Monday but continue their western swing on Tuesday night against Erie.

KENT FIRES SEVEN: LHP Matthew Kent (5-3) fired seven strong innings on three runs, leading the 'Dogs to a 4-3 win at Richmond...LF Luke Tendler produced the game-winning RBI, delivering a two-run single in the sixth...Kent scattered eight hits, one walk, and fanned three...RHP Durbin Feltman worked the eighth for a hold, and RHP Jordan Weems notched his sixth save with a scoreless ninth...'Dogs finished 3-for-9 with runners-in-scoring position.

