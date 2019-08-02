Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Richmond

August 2, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (18-21) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (16-24)

Game 110 - 2nd Half Game 409 - Friday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m.

FNB Field - Harrisburg, PA

RH Tyler Mapes (4-5, 5.03) vs. RH Logan Webb (1-3. 2.27)

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup:

Andrew Stevenson, LF

Luis Garcia, SS

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Ian Sagdal, 1B

Tres Barrera, C

Dante Bichette, Jr., 2B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

David Masters, 3B

Tyler Mapes, P

LAST GAME

Harrisburg scored first Thursday night, taking a 1-0 lead in the first but Hartford rallied and beat the Sens 8-4 Thursday night at FNB Field. The Yard Goats scored five in the fourth and two more in the fifth and cruised home from there. The Sens did score two in the fourth and one in the sixth to draw to within 8-4 on Nick Banks first AA home run. The Goats, though, retired the final 11 Sens to come to the plate.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game one of their three-game series. The Sens have taken 7 of the 10 games played between the teams. The teams have one more series this year in Richmond.

Harrisburg is 7-3 in their past 10 games. Overall this season they're 60-49 which would put them 2.5 games behind Erie and in second place in the Western Division.

July is the second winning month the Senators have had this season. The Sens are 13-8 since the all-star break.

ABOUT THE RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS

The Flying Squirrels are the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. They play their home games at The Diamond in Richmond, VA. The franchise moved to Richmond for the 2010 season. They've been an affiliate of the Giants since 2003. They've never won an EL Championship.

They're 16-24 and 14.5 games behind Erie. They're 3-7 in their last 10 games.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Hitting Pitching Fielding

Sens: 240/305/364 72HR 435R 47SB 23SH 3.40 906/283 .240BAA 73HR .977 91E 87DP

Rich: 219/297/329 63HR 349R 100SB 30SH 3.85 903/410 .243BAA 57HR .973 104E 90DP

MONTHLY PROGRESS

August 0-1, .235, 1 HR, 4 Runs (4.0 rpg) and a 7.00 ERA.

July 15-12, .245, 14 HR, 121 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.52 ERA.

June 11-16, .243, 12 HR, 97 Runs (3.6 rpg) and a 3.21 ERA.

May 13-16, .224, 17 HR, 103 Runs (3.5 rpg) and a 4.03 ERA.

April 21-4, .250, 28 HR, 110 Runs (4.4 rpg) and a 2.66 ERA. (Best April in Senators history)

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 55 players this season. Of the 24 active players, there are 15 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 11 AA rookies, 7 players with big league experience and 18 that were in the Nats organization last year. The Sens have had 15 players make their AA debuts this year.

LATEST TRANSACTION(S)

8/1 - INF Luis Sardinas assigned to Fresno from Harrisburg. RHP Jhonatan German assigned to Harrisburg from Potomac. LHP Jordan Mills placed on the injured list. RHP Steven Fuentes placed on the suspended list.

