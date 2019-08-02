Rumble Ponies Game Notes#109: Rumble Ponies (21-23, 56-52) at Akron RubberDucks (15-26, 49-61) - 7:05PM

August 2, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(21-23, 56-52), 3rd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

AKRON RUBBERDUCKS

(15-26, 49-61), 6th Western Division

(Cleveland Indians)

Friday - 7:05 PM

Canal Park - Akron, OH

RHP Tommy Wilson (3-4, 4.86 ERA) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (6-8, 4.58 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies begin a three-game series with the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies were defeated 5-1 by the Erie SeaWolves Thursday as the SeaWolves took three out of four. Erie scored three runs in the fourth on a two-run double by Josh Lester and an RBI single by Sergio Alcontara. The Ponies scored their first run in 16.2 innings on a Jason Krizan RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. Erie tagged on two more runs in the ninth. RHP Mickey Jannis suffered the loss as he allowed three runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings. The SeaWolves outhit the Ponies 13-3.

KRIZAN RAISES RBI TOTAL TO 51: With his RBI single in the eighth Thursday, Jason Krizan raised his RBI total to 51. That's good for second on the team, behind Patrick Mazeika's 57.

MAZEIKA VS. AKRON: Patrick Mazeika is hitting .366 (15-41) with seven RBI and four home runs in 11 games against the RubberDucks. Overall, he has 57 RBI on the season, which is tied for third place in the Eastern League.

PONIES LEAD SEASON SERIES: The Rumble Ponies are 10-4 against the RubberDucks this season. They have won five of the seven games at Canal Park so far. This three-game set is the final meeting of the two teams this year.

WILSON'S SHUTDOWN OUTINGS: In his last three starts, Tommy Wilson is 2-0 and has pitched at least six innings in each outing. Following consecutive starts of six scoreless innings, Wilson went seven innings and struck out nine against Bowie on Saturday. Both feats are tied for season-highs. He allowed one run on four hits and did not allow a walk in the Ponies' 2-1 win.

PONIES COMPLETED EIGHT-GAME HOMESTAND: The Ponies just wrapped up an eight-game homestand. They are they went 4-4 by taking three of four from Bowie and dropping three of four to Erie. Following this three-game series at Akron, the Ponies play nine of their next 12 games at NYSEG Stadium.

HITTING FOR AVERAGE: The Rumble Ponies and the RubberDucks are two of the top three teams in the EL in batting average. The Ponies rank second with a .248 average, one point behind Erie. The RubberDucks sit in third at .245.

CLEMENT RANKS SECOND IN AVERAGE: Akron's Ernie Clement ranks second in the Eastern League in batting average at .292. In eight games against the Rumble Ponies, Clement is hitting .314 (11-35) with a pair of doubles.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and RubberDucks continue their three-game series at Canal Park Saturday night at 7:05PM.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.