Fisher Cats Announce 2020 Schedule

Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have announced their 2020 schedule, featuring 70 games of Ferocious Fun with 23 spectacular Atlas Fireworks shows at Delta Dental Stadium in downtown Manchester.

Fisher Cats 2020 Season Tickets are on sale now, with a variety of benefits including up to $150 per seat in Fisher Cash, player meet and greets, ticket exchange programs, and much more. To book your seats and get in on the action, visit NHFisherCats.com/tickets or call (603) 641-2005.

The Fisher Cats open the season with a six-game road trip on April 9, and host their home opener on Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies Double-A affiliate).

The majority of Fisher Cats home games will be played at 6:35 p.m., with first pitch times shifting to 7:05 p.m. from July 4 until August 22. Sunday home games will start at 1:35 p.m. throughout the season.

The Fisher Cats will host their annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 4 with a Mega Blast Atlas Fireworks show, and continue their Memorial Day Welcome Home tradition on May 25.

After bringing future Fenway starts like Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, and Michael Chavis to Delta Dental Stadium in recent years, the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate) will play 12 games in Manchester next season.

The Future Red Sox first come to town from Tuesday, June 23 - Friday, June 26, and return for two weekend series later in the summer: Thursday, July 16 - Sunday, July 19 and Thursday, August 27 - Sunday, August 30.

Fans can enjoy 23 stunning Atlas Fireworks displays in 2020, including Opening Night, every Friday night from May - August, and every Saturday night during the season.

"This is one of our favorite times of the year," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We've still got 17 home games of Ferocious Fun for our fans to enjoy in 2019, and the excitement for 2020 is already building as we get ready to celebrate our 17th season in Manchester."

The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday, August 6 to start a six-game homestand against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians Double-A affiliate) and Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers Double-A affiliate). New Hampshire swept Akron in the Eastern League Championship Series last season, clinching the team's third title.

Next week's homestand highlights include two Atlas Fireworks shows, Game Show Night on Friday, Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Love Your Heart Night on Saturday, and a Championship Banner giveaway from Northeast Delta Dental on Sunday.

The Fisher Cats regular season home schedule concludes on Thursday, July 29, with an Atlas Fireworks show after the game.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com or call (603) 641-2005.

