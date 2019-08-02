Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats - Game Notes

August 2, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (31-11, 1ST WEST, -- GB 2nd Half) VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (17-25, 6TH EAST, 7.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (6-6, 3.77 ERA) VS. RHP JOEY MURRAY (0-1, 5.00 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #109 * HOME GAME #56 * NIGHT GAME #80

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin their first series of the season against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at UPMC Park. Erie enters having won 17 of their past 21 games and most recently took three of four from Binghamton. New Hampshire is coming off of a series win at Akron and has claimed five victories in their past eight contests. Alex Faedo goes in the opener for Erie and won his last start on July 27 versus Trenton. In six innings, Faedo allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out seven and tying a season-high with three walks. Joey Murray gets the ball for the Fisher Cats and is making his fourth career Double-A start. In three straight starts against Reading, Murray has not allowed more than two earned runs, but has not pitched more than five innings. The right-hander struck out nine his last time out on July 27 versus the Phils, but took the loss after throwing a career-high 101 pitches. The 22 year old was an eighth-round selection by Toronto in 2018 out of Kent State University.

Sat., August 3 vs. Fisher Cats 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (8-4, 2.63 ERA) vs. TBD

Sun., August 4 vs. Fisher Cats 1:35 p.m. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (3-1, 1.90 ERA) vs. RHP Nate Pearson (0-3, 2.54 ERA)

Tue., August 5 at Portland 7:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Wed., August 6 at Portland 7:00 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts eight Top-30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 18, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Erie wrapped up a 9-7 season series with Binghamton, the first time since 2016 and sixth all-time they finished above .500

- The SeaWolves enjoyed their best month of July (20-6) since 1997 when they went 22-7

- Erie is now 17-4 in their past 21 games and 14 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- Erie has slugged a league-best 27 home runs since the All-Star break

- In 18 of their 24 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 136

- Tonight is the first of six meetings in 2019 between Erie and New Hampshire (August 2-4 at UPMC Park & August 9-11 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium)

- The SeaWolves +88 run differential is first in the EL (+62 in second half) and New Hampshire -17 is 10th (0 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .249 batting average while New Hampshire is tied for sixth at .241

- Erie has struck out 856 times (fourth-fewest in the EL) while New Hampshire has gone down on strikes 986 times (most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.32) while the Fisher Cats staff ranks seventh (3.62)

- Erie relievers have a 3.33 ERA (ninth in the EL) and New Hampshire has a 3.37 ERA (10th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which best in the league

- Erie's defense is tied for second in fielding percentage (.982) while New Hampshire is tied for ninth in the league (.977)

- In 2018, Erie went 1-5 against New Hampshire and was swept in three games at UPMC Park (June 18-20)

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.