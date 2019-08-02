Fisher Cats VP of Business Development Erik Lesniak to be Honored as Good Samaritan
August 2, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are proud to announce that Vice President of Business Development Erik Lesniak will be honored as a Good Samaritan at the 24th Annual Pastoral Counseling Services Awards Celebration on Wednesday, October 2 at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford, NH.
Lesniak has been with the Fisher Cats since their inaugural season in 2004, and continues to inspire his friends and co-workers with his commitment to community service. He is an active member of the Queen City Rotary Club, a member of the Manchester Little League Board of Directors, an advisory Board member with the Manchester Salvation Army, a member of the Manchester St. Patrick's Parade Committee, a Manchester Downtown Committee member, a Hookset Kiwanis Club member, and an InTown Manchester Holiday Parade volunteer.
Lesniak, who earned a personally inscribed bell for his extraordinary efforts with the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign, also dedicates his time every Friday to serve lunch at New Horizons for New Hampshire and Families in Transition.
"We're incredibly proud of Erik and the work he's done to make our community a better place. There's no one more deserving of this honor," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "I'm glad to call Erik and friend and a member of the Fisher Cats family. He's a shining example of how hard work and selflessness can really make a difference."
Starting in 1996, PCS has honored more than 125 individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their communities. This year's event will honor five individuals, all of whom were nominated by their peers for the distinguished recognition of a Good Samaritan.
"The Good Samaritan Awards recognize individuals who are selfless in their acts of kindness and compassion for others," said Cal Genzel, PCS Interim Executive Director. "This year we are honoring five individuals, all whom exemplify the true meaning of a Good Samaritan. All were nominated for their altruistic work in the community. We are excited to honor this annual tradition with these five amazing individuals who have taken extraordinary measures to help others and and improve life in New Hampshire."
For ticket information visit www.pcs-nh.org or call PCS at 603.627.2702 x 110.
About Pastoral Counseling Services - Pastoral Counseling Services (PCS) founded in 1979 provides the best psychotherapeutic techniques while respecting the natural connection between the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions in the psychotherapy process. PCS is an agency in which clients Feel Heard, Feel Cared for and Feel Better. In addition to our counseling services, PCS impacts the vitality of the community by partnering with other non-profit organizations to help underserved & at risk populations with stress management techniques. PCS also honors those who pursue extraordinary measures to strengthen communities and improve life in New Hampshire with the Good Samaritan Awards, an annual tradition since 1996. For more information: visit PCS' website at www.pcs-nh.org.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2019
- Yinzers Jersey Auction, Fireworks, Frazier Bobble Coming to PNG Field - Altoona Curve
- Fisher Cats VP of Business Development Erik Lesniak to be Honored as Good Samaritan - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Richmond - Harrisburg Senators
- Erie SeaWolves vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes#109: Rumble Ponies (21-23, 56-52) at Akron RubberDucks (15-26, 49-61) - 7:05PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- First Place SeaWolves Return to UPMC Park Tonight - Erie SeaWolves
- Fisher Cats Announce 2020 Schedule - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Game Notes August 2nd at Bowie - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats to Host Sikorsky for Home Run for Heroes Charity - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- Fisher Cats VP of Business Development Erik Lesniak to be Honored as Good Samaritan
- Fisher Cats Announce 2020 Schedule
- Espinal and Adams Hit Homers, But Fisher Cats Fall Short of Sweep
- Service Credit Union Providing Tickets for Military Members
- Fisher Cats Walk to 3-2 Victory in Akron