First Place SeaWolves Return to UPMC Park Tonight

SEAWOLVES VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (TORONTO BLUE JAYS)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Eugenio Suarez Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of former SeaWolves star and 2018 MLB All-Star Eugenio Suarez thanks to Fullington Trailways.

Happy Hour: Fans can enjoy $3 specials on select domestic draft beers exclusively in the Bud Light Beer Garden until the game starts.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf and a SeaWolves player in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

Fast Play Friday: Fans 18 & older can listen for the Fast Play Friday key word to text to win great prizes courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 - Gates open at 6 p.m. | First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks: After the game, fans will enjoy spectacular Zambelli fireworks set to the theme of 'Songs Across America' thanks to Bonnell's Auto Group. Fans can purchase a light-up product from the SeaWolves Team Store to watch the fireworks on the field in front of the SeaWolves dugout.

Faith & Family Night: Bring your church group out to the game and celebrate your faith at the ballpark. Enjoy fellowship and fun. Contact the SeaWolves group ticket department and ask about our group and hospitality options for the event. Faith & Family night is presented by Bonnell's Auto Group.

Miracle League Game: Guests from the Miracle League of Erie County will play ball with the SeaWolves on the field from approximately 5:15-6 PM.

Beer Tasting Night: Fans 21 & up can register to sample brews in the Bud Light Beer Garden. For $25, fans can purchase a special game ticket which includes light snacks and ten (10) 4-ounce beer samples. Presented by Erie Beer.

Pre-Game Autograph Session: Before the game, fans can meet C. Wolf in the Team Store to get an autograph thanks to Plyler Entry Systems.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 - Gates open at 12:30 p.m. | First pitch at 1:35 p.m.

Youth Backpack Giveaway: It's almost back to school time and the first 1,000 kids (ages 12 & younger) will receive a SeaWolves backpack thanks to Erie Catholic School System

Kids Crew Day: Every Sunday 1:35 P.M. game is a Kids Crew Day with free admission for members. Kids Crew membership is free for fans 12 & under thanks to Giant Eagle and STAR 104.

Family Fun Day: Erie Federal Credit Union members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased. Must be presented at time of purchase. Limit four per member.

Post-Game Catch on the Field: All fans are welcome to bring their glove and a ball to play catch in the outfield following the game.

