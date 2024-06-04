Sea Dogs Deflate RubberDucks 12-5

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (29-23) collected a season-high 19 hits defeating the Akron RubberDucks (30-22) 12-5 on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. Every Sea Dog recorded at least one hit, while seven had a multi-hit game.

Kristian Campbell made his Double-A debut going 2-for-4 with a single and a triple while Marcelo Mayer notched his 20th double of the season, leading all of Double-A.

Isaac Coffey earned his second win after tossing 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts while Brendan Cellucci earned his first save. Phillip Sikes launched his third homer after a three-hit and three-RBI day.

Akron capitalized early with three runs in the top of the first on three hits. The RubberDucks would be held scoreless after that up until the seventh.

Portland would tie the game in the bottom of the second inning after scoring three runs on five hits. A two-run single from Kyle Teel would highlight the inning and tie it at three.

Four more singles in the bottom of the third would double the 'Dogs lead. Portland executed a double steal when Mayer broke for second (11) and McDonough (6) stole home to put Portland on top 6-3.

A sacrifice fly off the bat of Tyler Miller in the bottom of the fourth along with an RBI single from Mayer in the bottom of the fifth would extend a five-run advantage. Mayer tallied his third hit of the day.

In the top of the seventh, C.J. Kayfus challenged the Sea Dogs with a two-run double but Portland would go on to score four more in the bottom of the eighth. A single from Paulino along with a double from Alex Binelas (4) made it 10-5. Phillip Sikes highlighted the scoring with a two-run blast over the Maine Monster. With his third homer of the season and third hit of the day, Portland took the opener, 12-5.

Coffey (2-2, 4.64 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking three and striking out seven. Brendan Cellucci (1) earned the save after pitching 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings allowing one walk while striking out three. RHP Tommy Mace (6-2, 2.69 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.1 innings allowing seven runs on eleven hits while walking three and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, June 5th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks. The first pitch for game two is slated for 6:00 pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Angel Bastardo (0-4, 4.75 ERA) while Akron will start RHP Ross Carver (1-2, 4.00 ERA).

