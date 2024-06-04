New Hampshire Outpaces Erie in Series Opener

Erie (28-22) fell in the series opener to New Hampshire (24-28), losing 10-5.

The SeaWolves scored first when Hao-Yu Lee drove a double to plate Carlos Mendoza in the first inning.

Garrett Spain blasted a two-run home run against Erie starter Troy Melton in the second inning, giving New Hampshire a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, Ryan McCarty hit a solo home run off Melton to make it 3-1. It was his first Double-A hit in his debut for New Hampshire. Later in the frame, Alex De Jesus hit an RBI double to make it 4-1.

Eliezer Alfonzo hit a solo home run against Fisher Cats starter Trenton Wallace in the fifth, making it 4-2.

Rainer Nunez opened the sixth against reliever Trevin Michael with a solo homer, making it 5-2. A wild pitch by Tim Naughton in the seventh plated another run to make it 6-2.

In the seventh with two on and two out, Mendoza drove home a run on a fly ball to the fence in right field. New Hampshire's Devonte Brown nearly made the catch against the wall. In the confusion, Mendoza crossed in front of the trail runner, Brady Allen, which meant Mendoza was out and the inning was over. One run scored on the play, making it 6-3.

Thanks to four straight hits beginning the eighth against Naughton, New Hampshire plated four runs to open the game up. Spain had an RBI single which preceded a two-run double by McCarty, making it 9-3. McCarty would score on a hit by De Jesus to make it 10-3.

Alfonzo hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to make it 10-5.

Wallace (3-1) earned the win. Melton (1-5) took the loss.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. as Austin Bergner faces Michael Dominguez.

