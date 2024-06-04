Schwartz Homers, Ponies Fall to Baysox in Series Opener in Bowie

BOWIE, MD - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-24) fell to the Bowie Baysox 4-1 in the series opener Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium. Bowie scored a pair of runs in the second and two runs in the third to account for all their scoring.

In the second, Bowie's Frederick Bencosme tripled to right with one out. The next batter, John Rhoades, belted a two-run homer to left off Nolan McLean (0-2) to put Bowie ahead 2-0. In the third, Anthony Servideo began the inning with a double. The next batter, Dylan Beavers, hit an RBI single to right to make it 3-0. Later in the frame, with runners on second and third with one out, TT Bowens hit an RBI groundout to short to make it 4-0.

Bowie (26-25) starter Seth Johnson allowed just one hit over four scoreless frames with two walks and eight strikeouts. Ryan Hennen (2-2) replaced Johnson and the first batter he faced, JT Schwartz, belted a solo home run to right to put cut the Baysox lead to 4-1. It is Schwartz's second home run of the season.

McLean would have a strong end to his outing, retiring the final nine batters he faced. He allowed five hits and four runs over five innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts. McLean and Daniel Juarez combined to retire 13 Baysox hitters in a row.

Kevin Parada walked to lead off the ninth inning, but Daniel Hammer retired the next three batters to earn his first save of the season.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Baysox on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: McLean, Juarez, and Cam Foster combined to issue just one walk and strike out 12...Juarez pitched two scoreless frames with one walk and three strikeouts...Foster pitched a 1-2-3 eighth...McLean was one strikeout shy of tying his career-high... It is Schwartz's first home run since April 14th at Erie. Binghamton is now 2-5 against Bowie this season.

