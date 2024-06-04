June 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PERALES DOMINANT IN DEBUT, SEA DOGS WIN SERIES The Portland Sea Dogs secured a series win over the Altoona Curve with a 10-4 finale win on Sunday afternoon. Luis Perales dominated, striking out seven through 5.0 innings to start in his Double-A debut. He allowed just one unearned run on two hits to preserve a perfect 0.00 ERA. Tyler Miller mashed his first Double-A homer while Mickey Gasper went two-for-three with four RBI on the day. Portland scored three in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. A two-run single from Gasper would highlight the first. Marcelo Mayer singled to right field in the top of the second to put Portland up by four. Miller launched his first Double-A homer in the top of the fourth inning with a leadoff solo shot to right center field. In the top of the fifth, a groundout from Eddinson Paulino would give the Sea Dogs a six-run advantage. Altoona got on the board with an RBI groundout from Tres Gonzalez in the bottom of the fifth before Portland extended a 7-1 lead in the top of the sixth after a passed ball scored a run. Joe Perez singled in sixth to score the second run for the Curve. In the seventh, an RBI triple from Eddinson Paulino (2) along with a sacrifice fly from Gasper would score two for Portland. In the bottom of the eighth, Seth Beer singled to drive in a run before Joe Perez hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score the final run for the Curve. Gasper doubled in the top of the ninth (13) to score Nick Yorke and complete the scoring on either side in the 10-4 finale win over Altoona.

TEEL'S TEAR IN ALTOONA GARNERS WEEKLY HONORS Portland Sea Dogs' catcher Kyle Teel has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of May 27th-June 2nd. In six games during the week, Teel hit.417 (10-for-24) with six runs scored, three home runs, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases. On Friday night, when the Sea Dogs were down to their final strike, Teel belted a game-tying three-run homer in a game that the Sea Dogs would win 8-6 in ten innings. Teel provided the heroics again on Saturday night, down 4-2 in the ninth inning, Teel hit a grand slam to give the Sea Dogs a 6-4 lead, a game they would go on to win 11-8 in ten innings. Teel hit safely in five of the six games last week including three multi-hit performances. Teel is ranked by MLB.com as the number three prospect in the Red Sox organization and the number 29 prospect in Minor League Baseball. The 22-year-old led the league last week with 11 RBI, a.517 On Base Percentage, and tied for first with three home runs. He also ranked second in the league in SLG (.833) and OPS (1.350), and third with 20 total bases, and tied for third with six runs scored. In 40 games this season, Teel is hitting.307 with 11 doubles, six home runs, and 34 RBI. He ranks fourth in the league in hitting (.307), RBI (34), OBP (.411), and SLG (.484). While he ranks third in OPS (.946) and ninth in hits (47).

ALL-TIME VS AKRON This week will mark the lone series of the season against the Akron RubberDucks. Entering this week, Portland owns a 100-116 all-time record against Akron. Last season, Portland and Akron split the season record 6-6. Former Red Sox manager John Farrell served as the Indians Director of Player Development from 2001- 2006. Prior to moving into Canal Park in 1997, the team played at Thurman Munson Stadium in Canton, OH and were known as the Canton-Akron Indians. Akron was once known as the "Rubber Capital of the World," as the first synthetic rub- ber tire was introduced and marketed in Akron. The city's nickname served as inspiration for the re-branding of the franchise in 2014 as Akron made the transition from the Aeros to the RubberDucks.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB. com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 4, 2005 - David Murphy hit a two-out, two-run walkoff home run in the ninth inning to lift the Sea Dogs to a dramatic 10-9 victory over New Britain.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in the series opener against the Akron RubberDucks. Coffey last pitched on May 29th in Altoona where he tossed 5.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking three and striking out four. Today will mark Coffey's first career start against Akron.

Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2024

