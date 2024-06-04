Kayfus Has 3-Hit Debut, But Ducks Fall in Portland, 12-5

June 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron RubberDucks left fielder C.J. Kayfus had three hits and three RBIs in his RubberDucks debut, but the Portland Sea Dogs scored eight runs in the first four innings on the way to a 12-5 win in the opener of a six-game series at Hadlock Field Tuesday night.

Turning Point

After Akron's three-run first inning and Portland's three-run second, they sat in a 3-3 tie with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Against right-hander Tommy Mace, designated hitter Alex Binelas, right fielder Phillip Sikes and second baseman Tyler McDonough hit three consecutive infield singles to score the go-ahead run. After McDonough stole second base, shortstop Marcelo Mayer hit an RBI infield single, and a double steal scored another run to make it 6-3.

Mound Presence

Mace worked around two walks and a hit in the first inning to strand the bases loaded in a 3-0 game. In the second inning, he allowed five hits and three runs to tie the game, followed by a three-run third inning. In the fourth, he allowed a walk and single before recording an out and departing after 3 1/3 innings. Right-hander Jordan Jones entered and allowed a sacrifice fly. He also allowed a run on a hit and a walk in the fifth but went 2 2/3 innings, yielding just the one run. Right-hander Davis Sharpe retired four straight batters - including three on strikeouts - before a four-run, four-hit eighth inning. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. got the final out of the eighth.

Duck Tales

Akron took a first inning lead off right-hander Isaac Coffey. Right fielder Petey Halpin hit a one-out single to right field, center fielder Kahlil Watson walked, and with both runners going, Kayfus grounded a single to left field, scoring Halpin. Two batters later, first baseman Aaron Bracho doubled to right field, scoring two runs for a 3-0 Akron lead. Coffey held Akron without another hit through the fifth inning. In the seventh against right-hander Alex Hoppe in the sixth, shortstop Yordys Valdés singled, second baseman Nate Furman walked, and Kayfus hit a two-out, two-run double to make it 8-5.

Notebook

Akron fell one game behind Harrisburg in the Southwest Division first-half race, while Portland maintained a half-game lead over second-place Hartford in the Northeast Division...Halpin extended a 16-game on-base streak with a single and a walk Tuesday...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 4,094.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Portland at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hadlock Field. Akron right-hander Ross Carver (1-2, 4.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs right-hander Angel Bastardo (0-4, 4.75 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.