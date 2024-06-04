Chandler Spins Five Strong in 1-0 Defeat at Richmond

June 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Bubba Chandler allowed just one unearned run in five innings, but the Curve dropped a 1-0 decision at The Diamond on Tuesday night.

Chandler struck out five batters in his outing and allowed just five hits, with his lone blemish coming in the fifth inning. Jairo Pomares reached on a catcher's interference by Carter Bins and later scored on a Vaun Brown sacrifice fly to give Richmond the game's only run.

Tyler Samaniego returned from the injured list to pitch a scoreless inning of relief before J.C. Flowers tossed two scoreless innings with one strikeout.

Altoona's offense stranded eight runners on base in the defeat, recording five hits and striking out 13 times. The Curve have now struck out at least 13 times in four of their last five games played. Altoona's offense has 10 strikeouts in 22 games this season.

John Michael Bertrand earned the win with six scoreless innings and eight strikeouts for the Flying Squirrels. Mat Olsen tossed a scoreless frame before Evan Gates earned his third save of the season.

The Curve continue a six-game series on Wednesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:35 p.m. Altoona will send LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound against RHP Carson Ragdale for the Flying Squirrels.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.