Chandler Spins Five Strong in 1-0 Defeat at Richmond
June 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - Bubba Chandler allowed just one unearned run in five innings, but the Curve dropped a 1-0 decision at The Diamond on Tuesday night.
Chandler struck out five batters in his outing and allowed just five hits, with his lone blemish coming in the fifth inning. Jairo Pomares reached on a catcher's interference by Carter Bins and later scored on a Vaun Brown sacrifice fly to give Richmond the game's only run.
Tyler Samaniego returned from the injured list to pitch a scoreless inning of relief before J.C. Flowers tossed two scoreless innings with one strikeout.
Altoona's offense stranded eight runners on base in the defeat, recording five hits and striking out 13 times. The Curve have now struck out at least 13 times in four of their last five games played. Altoona's offense has 10 strikeouts in 22 games this season.
John Michael Bertrand earned the win with six scoreless innings and eight strikeouts for the Flying Squirrels. Mat Olsen tossed a scoreless frame before Evan Gates earned his third save of the season.
The Curve continue a six-game series on Wednesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6:35 p.m. Altoona will send LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound against RHP Carson Ragdale for the Flying Squirrels.
For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
-CURVE-
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Kayfus Has 3-Hit Debut, But Ducks Fall in Portland, 12-5 - Akron RubberDucks
- Cole Shoves on Rehab in Front of Record Crowd, Patriots Drop Opener - Somerset Patriots
- Fightins Fall in Close Game vs Senators - Reading Fightin Phils
- Chandler Spins Five Strong in 1-0 Defeat at Richmond - Altoona Curve
- Senators Down Fightin Phils, 7-6 - Harrisburg Senators
- Bertrand, Bullpen Blank Curve on Tuesday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yard Goats Open Road Trip with Victory in New Jersey - Hartford Yard Goats
- Schwartz Homers, Ponies Fall to Baysox in Series Opener in Bowie - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs Deflate RubberDucks 12-5 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Johnson Excellent as Baysox Win Series Opener - Bowie Baysox
- New Hampshire Outpaces Erie in Series Opener - Erie SeaWolves
- OSC Weekly Live Event Listings - OSC Original by Chris Blackmar
- June 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Reading - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.