Cole Shoves on Rehab in Front of Record Crowd, Patriots Drop Opener

June 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots' Gerrit Cole on the mound

The Somerset Patriots dropped their series opener to the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in front of a record 8,260 fans.

Somerset's season high attendance of 8,260 set a new Double-A era (2021-present) high.

RHP Gerrit Cole (3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 5 K) threw 3.1 shutout frames with 5 K in his first game of rehab assignment. Cole became the sixth different Yankee to appear with Somerset on rehab assignment this season and 31st in franchise history.

RHP Zach Messinger (4.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 K) entered in a piggyback role for Cole, taking the loss in 4.2 IP of work. Over his last seven appearances (six starts) dating back to 4/28 @REA, Messinger is 2-1 with a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 42 K in 37.1 IP. Messinger's 69 K on the season lead the Eastern League, while his 60.1 IP place second and 1.13 WHIP ranks eighth.

C Ben Rice (2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB) registered his 13th multi-hit performance of the season, tied for the second-most on the team. Rice extended his on-base streak to 13 games, over which he's batting.340 with 10 RBI, 11 R, 5 2B, and 4 HR. Rice has now reached via BB in 3 of his last 4 games. His 32 BB are T-1st in the Eastern League.

The Yankees No. 12 prospect ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 12 HR (T-1st),.511 SLG (5th),.893 OPS (5th), 32 BB (T-1st), 21 XBH (T-5th), 92 TB (4th), and 36 R (3rd).

RF Grant Richardson (1-for-3, 2 RBI) laced a two-run single in the 8th inning to cut the Patriots deficit to one run. Tuesday marked Richardson's seventh multi-RBI performance of the season. Richardson has RBI in 2 of his last 3 games, and his 24 RBI place fourth on the team despite only playing in 37 of the team's 52 games.

2B Anthony Seigler (1-for-3, HR, RBI, R) put Somerset on the board with a solo home run in the 3rd inning. Seigler has a hit in each of his last four games, over which he's 6-for-15 (.400) with 4 HR, 5 RBI, 6 R, and 2 SB. Seigler has now homered four times over a four-game span for the first time in his career.

Before Friday's game vs. Bowie, Seigler had not homered in 38 games to begin the season. His 4 HR through 42 G is only three shy of his career-high mark of 7 HR, set in 97 G in 2022.

