Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Reading

June 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (30-21) vs Reading Fightin Phils (21-30)

Game 52 â Tuesday, June 4, 7:00 p.m. â First Energy Stadium

RH Andry Lara vs RH Noah Skirrow

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game one of their six-game series today at FirstEnergy Stadium. It's the first meeting between the teams this season and their only matchup in the first half. They meet again for another six-game series in the final week of the regular season in Harrisburg. Reading dropped five of six games last week to Hartford, while Harrisburg split their series with Binghamton three games apiece.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-2 in 11 innings Sunday evening at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton scored first with a run in the bottom of the 2nd inning on a Ryan Clifford home run. The Senators had only managed two baserunners on one hit through seven innings before Dérmis Garcia tied the game 1-1 with a solo home run in the 8th inning. Binghamton answered by scoring a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 8th to retake a 2-1 lead, but the Sens responded with a bases-loaded walk to Dérmis Garcia to tie it 2-2 in the top of the 9th. Binghamton walked off with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning to win 3-2.

FOLLOW THE LEAD: Scoring first has made all the difference for the Senators this season. With Saturday's win, the Senators improved to 21-5 this season when they score the first run, but with Sunday's loss, they fell to 9-16 when their opponent scores first. In series play, the Senators have either won or split every series in which they've won the opening game.

ANDRY'S ASCENT: Today' starting pitcher Andry Lara has had an excellent start to his AA career since being called up from High-A on May 14th. In three starts with the Senators, he has only allowed three earned runs in 18.1 innings while he has racked up 19 strikeouts. In his last outing, he tossed the first shutout of his career in a six-inning effort against Binghamton. It officially went down as a complete-game shutout as the game was called due to rain in the top of the seventh inning.

LIFTOFF: The Senators have hit six home runs in the last four games after not having any home runs in their prior five games. Dérmis Garcia has two home runs in the last three games, including a grand slam Friday night. Garcia's eight home runs are just shy of Brady House's team-leading nine homers.

A SERIES OF FORTUNATE EVENTS: With a series split against Binghamton last week, the Senators have not lost a series in seven consecutive series. Prior to last week's split, the Senators had won five consecutive series.

ARMS RACE: The Senators' pitching staff, one of the best in the Eastern League this season, has tossed four shutouts in their last eight games. The Sen's staff owns a collective 3.22 ERA, which is third-best in the Eastern League, and their bullpen's 2.89 ERA is second-best in the Eastern League.

HASSELL'ING OPPONENTS: By going 1-for-4 with a walk Sunday against Binghamton, Robert Hassell III extended his active on-base to 15 games. It's his second-longest on-base streak of this season as he reached base in 24 consecutive games from April 9th to May 11th.

HOME SECURITY: Brady House has stepped up as the most reliable defensive infielder for the Senators as he is riding a 32-game errorless streak at third base, the longest streak by a Sens' infielder this season.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is 4th in HRs (9) and Dérmis Garcia is T5th in HRs (8)... Andrew Pinckney is T8th in SBs (11) and 3rd in hits (54)... Robert Hassell III is T8th in SBs (11) and 7th in hits (50)... Dylan Crews is T7th in RBIs (31) and T2nd in 3Bs (3)... on the pitching side, Brad Lord is 1st in ERA (1.60) and T1st wins (6)... Holden Powell and Tyler Schoff are T1st in holds (4), and Garvin Alston is T2nd in holds (3).

ALUMNI WATCH: Orlando Ribalta made his third appearance for AAA Rochester as he worked around some traffic for a scoreless inning of relief in Rochester's 8-1 loss to St. Paul Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2024

Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Reading - Harrisburg Senators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.