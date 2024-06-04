Senators Down Fightin Phils, 7-6

June 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 7-6 Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading struck first with two runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, but the Senators answered immediately with two runs of their own in the top of the 2nd inning. Reading reclaimed a 3-2 lead in the 5th, but the Senators once again tied it 3-3 in the top of the 6th, then took their first lead of the night, 6-3, with three runs in the top of the 7th. Reading cut back into the lead with a run in the bottom of the 7th, before the Senators got the run back in the top of the 8th to make it 7-4. In the bottom of the 8th Reading made it a 7-6 game with two runs, but they couldn't rally all the way back.

THE BIG PLAY

In the top of the 8th inning, Dérmis Garcia scored from third base on a wild pitch to extend the Senators' lead to 7-4, which ended up making the difference in the game.

FILIBUSTERS

Andry Lara allowed three runs in six innings with six strikeouts... Dylan Crews went 2-for-5 with two RBI doubles... Robert Hassell III went 2-for-5 and extended his on-base streak to 16 games... JT Arruda went 3-for-5 with two runs scored... Samuel Reyes earned his first save of the season with a scoreless 9th inning... The Senators' three runs to take the lead in the 7th inning were all scored with two outs... The Senators scored twice on wild pitches... The Sens went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game two of their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

