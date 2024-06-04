Bertrand, Bullpen Blank Curve on Tuesday

June 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - John Michael Bertrand threw his fifth scoreless start of the season as the Richmond Flying Squirrels blanked the Altoona Curve, 1-0, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (25-27) picked up their third shutout win in the last seven games to open the series against the Curve (16-36).

Bertrand (Win, 3-2) tossed six scoreless innings and struck out eight batters, tying his career high set with the Flying Squirrels last September.

Mat Olsen returned from the injured list and struck out two batters in the seventh. Evan Gates (Save, 3) recorded the final six outs and struck out three.

The only run of the game scored in the fifth inning. Jairo Pomares reached on catcher interference, advanced to third on a double by Adrián Sugastey and scored on a sacrifice fly by Vaun Brown against Altoona starter Bubba Chandler (Loss, 1-5).

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Carson Ragsdale (1-2, 4.47) will pitch for Richmond countered by Altoona lefty Anthony Solometo (0-3, 6.23). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is Wine & K9s at The Diamond. Fans can enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free for every Wednesday home game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.