OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

There's plenty going on this week on the diamond, gridiron and pitch. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

Tuesday brings 17 baseball games from coast to coast. In the Eastern League at 6 pm, the Akron RubberDucks visit the Portland Seas Dogs and in the West Coast League the Edmonton Riverhawks take on the Ridgefield Raptors at 9:35 pm. On Wednesday day baseball opens the schedule with a noon match-up between the Kane County Cougars and Winnipeg Goldeyes in the American Association and the Visalia Rawhide and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes going at it at 2 pm in the California League. There's also soccer on Hump Day with a couple of National Independent Soccer Association matches at 6 pm and 10 pm.

On Thursday there are a couple of International League tilts starting at 12:05 pm when the Rochester Red Wings battle the Worcester Red Sox followed at 7:30 pm with the Louisville Bats taking on the Nashville Sounds. The 22-game slate wraps up at 10 pm with the Tacoma Defiance meeting St. Louis CITY2 in MLS Next Pro.

Friday gets the weekend warmed up with 33 games on the schedule. Aside from 25 baseball games, there's plenty more action from soccer, basketball, and football. In the NISA, there are a couple of 7 pm match-ups including East Conference leaders Michigan Stars and Maryland Bobcats. The WNBA brings a double-header on Ion, with Indiana and Washington tipping off at 7 pm and Seattle and Las Vegas wrapping up at 10 pm. At 9 pm, the CFL regular season returns with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visiting the Calgary Stampeders on CFL+.

Saturday is the Sammy Hagar Special with 55 games on tap. The United Football League season has reached the playoffs, and will see the Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions battling at 3 pm to see who will represent the USFL in the UFL Championship game next week. In indoor football, 12 games are available on YouTube starting at 1:05 when the Indoor Football League's Green Bay Blizzard meet the Massachusetts Pirates. At 7:30 pm, the Omaha Beef go for their 20th straight win against the Carolina Cobras in the National Arena League. At 7 pm, baseball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters, the Savannah Bananas meet the Party Animals on Stadium. The evening comes to a close at 10 pm with the National Women's Soccer League as the North Carolina Courage travel to the West Coast to meet the Portland Thorns on Ion.

Major League Rugby features three matches on Sunday. At 6 pm, it's the Miami Sharks battling the NOLA Gold, followed by the Dallas Jackals and Chicago Hounds at 8 pm. Rounding out the triple-header is Seattle and Utah at 10 pm. All games can be streamed for free on The Rugby Network. In the UFL, the San Antonio Brahmas travel to St. Louis to meet the Battlehawks to solve the XFL's half of the UFL's Championship puzzle. Don't forget baseball, because it's everywhere. We get the Florida State League at noon as the Tampa Tarpons host the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Clear across the country in the West Coast League, the Portland Pickles close out the day by visiting the Walla Walla Sweets at 9:05 pm.

Next Monday may be quiet, but there is still action with four baseball games available. Three American Association match-ups open the schedule, highlighted by the Sioux Falls Canaries at the Kansas City Monarchs at 7:35 pm. In Edmonton, the Riverhawks wrap up the night against the Kelowna Falcons at 9:05 pm.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, June 4

12:05 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

6:00 pm EL: Akron Rubber Ducks @ Portland Sea Dogs MiLB

6:30 pm PGCBL: Olean Oilers @ Jamestown Tarp Skunks YouTube

6:35 pm EL: Hartford yard Goats @ Somerset Patriots MiLB

7:00 pm VBL: Winchester Royals v Strasburg Express YouTube

7:05 pm PGCBL: Auburn Doubledays @ Newark Pilots YouTube

7:05 pm PGCBL: Glens Falls Dragons @ Saugerties Stallions YouTube

7:30 pm IBL: Barrie Baycats @ Guelph Royals YouTube

7:30 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

8:00 pm RMBL: Hays Larks @ Dodge City A's YouTube

8:02 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm ILB: Hastings Sodbusters @ Casper Spuds YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Cowlitz Black Bears @ Nanaimo Nightowls YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Edmonton Riverhawks @ Ridgefield Raptors YouTube



Wednesday, June 5

12:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

2:00 pm CAL: Visalia Rawhide @ Rancho Cucamonga Quakes MiLB

6:00 pm NISA: Savannah Clovers v Georgia FC NISA+

6:30 pm IL: Norfolk Tides @ Scranton/WB RailRiders Stadium

6:35 pm PGCBL: Geneva Red Wings @ Elmira Pioneers YouTube

7:00 pm SL: Birmingham Barons @ Tennessee Smokies MiLB

7:05 pm PGCBL: Albany Dutchmen @ Saugerties Stallions YouTube

7:05 pm PGCBL: Batavia Muckdogs @ Newark Pilots YouTube

7:05 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Oahe Zap YouTube

7:05 pm GLSCL: Grand Lake Mariners @ Hamilton Joes Meridix

7:35 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm ILB: Hastings Sodbusters @ Casper Spuds YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Cowlitz Black Bears @ Nanaimo Nightowls YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Edmonton Riverhawks @ Ridgefield Raptors YouTube

10:00 pm NISA: Los Angeles Force v Arizona Monsoon NISA+

10:00 pm ABL: Mat-Su Miners @ Anchorage Bucs YouTube



Thursday, June 6

12:15 pm IL: Rochester Red Wings @ Worcester Red Sox MiLB

4:05 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

6:30 pm SAL: Jersey Shore BlueClaws @ Greensboro Grasshoppers MiLB

6:30 pm PGCBL: Niagara Falls Americans @ Jamestown Tarp Skunks YouTube

6:35 pm PGCBL: Saugerties Stallions @ Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs MVDD Live

7:00 pm VBL: Staunton Braves @ Charlottesville Tom Sox YouTube

7:05 pm USPBL: Eastside Diamond Hoppers @ Westside Wooly Mammoths YouTube

7:05 pm PGCBL: Elmira Pioneers @ Auburn Doubledays YouTube

7:05 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Oahe Zap YouTube

7:20 pm IBL: Chatham-Kent Barnstormers @ Welland Jackfish YouTube

7:30 pm IBL: London Majors @ Kitchener Panthers YouTube

7:30 pm IL: Louisville Bats @ Nashville Sounds Stadium

7:35 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

8:02 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:05 pm ILB: Spearfish Sasquatch @ Fremont Moo YouTube

8:06 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm ILB: Hastings Sodbusters @ Casper Spuds YouTube

8:30 pm NEWBL: Menasha Macs @ Sheboygan A's YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Cowlitz Black Bears @ Nanaimo Nightowls YouTube

10:00 pm ABL: Mat-Su Miners @ Chugiak-Eagle River Chinooks YouTube

10:00 pm MLSNP: Tacoma Defiance v St Louis CITY2 YouTube



Friday, June 7

6:30 pm PGCBL: Auburn Doubledays @ Jamestown Tarp Skunks YouTube

6:35 pm PGCBL: Albany Athletics @ Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs MVDD Live

6:35 pm IL: Norfolk Tides @ Scranton/Wiles-Barre RailRiders MiLB

7:00 pm PGCBL: Boonville Lumberjacks @ Glens Falls Dragons Facebook

7:00 pm NISA: Club De Lyon FC v Georgia FC NISA+

7:00 pm NISA: Michigan Stars v Maryland Bobcats NISA+ YouTube

7:00 pm MLSNP: Sporting KC II v Houston Dash 2 YouTube

7:05 pm PGCBL: Albany Dutchmen @ Saugerties Stallions YouTube

7:05 pm USPBL: Eastside Diamond Hoppers @ Utica Unicorns YouTube

7:05 pm ILB: Hasting Sodbusters @ Oahe Zap YouTube

7:05 pm GLSCL: Xenia Scouts @ Hamilton Joes Meridix

7:30 pm IBL: Barrie Baycats @ London Majors YouTube

7:30 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm WNBA: Indiana Fever @ Washington Mystics Ion

7:35 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

7:35 pm IBL: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Hamilton Cardinals Cable14

7:35 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

8:00 pm IBL: Guelph Royals at Brantford Red Sox YouTube

8:00 pm NWSL: Racing Louisville FC v Houston Dash NWSL+

8:05 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:05 pm ILB: Spearfish Sasquatch @ Fremont Moo YouTube

8:06 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Casper Spuds YouTube

8:30 pm MLSNP: NYCFC II v Inter Miami II YouTube

8:35 pm RMBL: Gameday Angels @ Western Nebraska Pioneers YouTube

9:00 pm CFL: Hamilton Tiger-Cats @ Calgary Stampeders CFL+

9:05 pm WCL: Nanaimo NightOwls @ Edmonton Riverhawks YouTube

9:30 pm WCL: Wenatchee Applesox @ Victoria Harbourcats YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Corvallis Knights @ Yakima Valley Pippins YouTube

10:00 pm ABL: Anchorage Glacier Pilots @ Mat-Su Miners YouTube

10:00 pm WNBA: Seattle Storm @ Las Vegas Aces Ion

10:05 pm WCL: Portland Pickles @ Walla Walla Sweets YouTube



Saturday, June 8

12:00 pm NEWBL: Kenosha Kings @ Sheboygan A's YouTube

12:30 pm NWSL: Angel City FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC CBS

1:00 pm WNBA: New York Liberty @ Connecticut Sun ABC

1:00 pm IBL: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Guelph Royals YouTube

1:05 pm IFL: Green Bay Blizzard @ Massachusetts Pirates YouTube

1:05 pm IBL: Kitchener Panthers @ Welland Jackfish YouTube

3:00 pm UFL: Michigan Panthers @ Birmingham Stallions ABC

4:30 pm AFL: Albany Firebirds @ West Texas Desert Hawks YouTube

5:00 pm PUL: DC Shadow @ Atlanta Soul YouTube

5:30 pm USPBL: Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers @ Westside Wooly Mammoths YouTube

6:00 pm NEWBL: Addison Braves @ Sheboygan A's YouTube

6:00 pm PUL: Indianapolis Red @ Minnesota Strike YouTube

6:00 pm PUL: Philadelphia Surge @ Portland Rising YouTube

6:00 pm PUL: Raleigh Radiance @ Austin Torch YouTube

6:30 pm PGCBL: Niagara Falls Americans @ Jamestown Tarp Skunks YouTube

6:35 pm PGCBL: Newark Pilots @ Elmira Pioneers YouTube

6:35 pm PGCBL: Watertown Rapids @ Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs MVDD Live

6:50 pm IBL: Brantford Red Sox @ Chatham-Kent Barnstormers YouTube

7:00 pm PUL: New York Gridlock @ Nashville NightShade YouTube

7:00 pm MLR: Old Glory DC v New England Free Jacks TRN

7:00 pm Savannah Bananas v The Party Animals Stadium

7:00 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:05 pm PGCBL: Geneva Red Wings @ Auburn Doubledays YouTube

7:05 pm EL: Hartford Yard Goats @ Somerset Patriots MiLB

7:05 pm ILB: Hasting Sodbusters @ Oahe Zap YouTube

7:05 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

7:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

7:05 pm GLSCL: Xenia Scouts @ Hamilton Joes Meridix

7:05 pm IFL: Duke City Gladiators @ San Antonio Gunslingers YouTube

7:05 pm IFL: Tulsa Oilers @ Jacksonville Sharks YouTube

7:15 pm USLW: Asheville City SC v Greenville Liberty YouTube

7:30 pm NWSL: Bay FC @ Chicago Red Stars Ion NWSL+

7:30 pm NAL: Carolina Cobras @ Omaha Beef YouTube

7:30 pm AFL: Washington Wolfpack @ Salina Liberty YouTube

7:30 pm USPBL: Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers @ Westside Wooly Mammoths YouTube

7:30 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm NWSL: Utah Royals v Washington Spirit NWSL+

7:35 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

8:00 pm ABL: Anchorage Bucs @ Mat-Su Miners YouTube

8:00 pm AFL: Nashville Kats @ Billings Outlaws YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Frisco Fighters @ Quad City Steamwheelers YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Vegas Knight Hawks @ Sioux Falls Storm YouTube

8:05 pm ILB: Spearfish Sasquatch @ Fremont Moo YouTube

8:06 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Casper Spuds YouTube

8:35 pm RMBL: Gameday Angels @ Western Nebraska Pioneers YouTube

9:00 pm WFA: Cali War @ Nevada Storm YouTube

9:00 pm NAL: Idaho Stampede @ Colorado Spartans YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Arizona Rattlers @ San Diego Strike Force YouTube

9:05 pm IFL: Tucson Sugar Skulls @ Bay Area Panthers YouTube

9:05 pm WCL: Nanaimo NightOwls @ Edmonton Riverhawks YouTube

9:30 pm WCL: Wenatchee Applesox @ Victoria Harbourcats YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Corvallis Knights @ Yakima Valley Pippins YouTube

9:35 pm WCL: Portland Pickles @ Walla Walla Sweets YouTube

10:00 pm NWSL: North Carolina Courage @ Portland Thorns Ion



Sunday, June 9

12:00 pm FSL: Fort Myers Mighty Mussels @ Tampa Tarpons MiLB

1:00 pm IL: Norfolk Tides @ Scranton/WB RailRiders Stadium

1:05 pm USPBL: Eastside Diamond Hoppers @ Utica Unicorns YouTube

2:00 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

2:00 pm IBL: Kitchener Panthers at Brantford Red Sox YouTube

2:00 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

2:05 pm IBL: Chatham-Kent Barnstormers @ Hamilton Cardinals Cable14

2:05 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

2:06 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

2:11 pm ILB: Hasting Sodbusters @ Oahe Zap YouTube

3:00 pm VBL: Harrisonburg Turks @ Charlottesville Tom Sox YouTube

3:00 pm AFL: Wichita Regulators @ SW Kansas Storm YouTube

3:05 pm WCL: Nanaimo NightOwls @ Edmonton Riverhawks YouTube

4:00 pm NEWBL: Lombard Orioles @ Sheboygan A's YouTube

4:00 pm WCL: Wenatchee Applesox @ Victoria Harbourcats YouTube

4:05 pm PGCBL: Jamestown Tarp Skunks @ Elmira Pioneers YouTube

5:00 pm ILB: Nebraska Prospects @ Casper Spuds YouTube

5:05 pm PGCBL: Auburn Doubledays @ Newark Pilots YouTube

5:05 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

6:00 pm NWSL: Kansas City Current v Seattle Reign Golazo! NWSL+

6:00 pm MLR: Miami Sharks v NOLA Gold TRN

6:00 pm ABL: Peninsula Oilers @ Mat-Su Miners YouTube

8:05 pm ILB: Spearfish Sasquatch @ Fremont Moo YouTube

7:00 pm MLSNP: New York Red Bulls II v Toronto FC YouTube

7:00 pm UFL: San Antonio Brahmas v St. Louis Battlehawks FOX

7:05 pm PGCBL: Amsterdam Mohawks @ Saugerties Stallions YouTube

7:05 pm RMBL: Fort Collins Foxes @ Western Nebraska Pioneers YouTube

8:00 pm MLR: Dallas Jackals v Chicago Hounds TRN

8:05 pm WCL: Corvallis Knights @ Yakima Valley Pippins YouTube

9:00 pm NISA: Arizona Monsoon v Capo FC NISA+

9:05 pm WCL: Portland Pickles @ Walla Walla Sweets YouTube

10:00 pm NISA: Irvine Zeta v Los Angeles Force NISA+

10:00 pm MLR: Seattle Seawolves v Utah Warriors TRN



Monday, June 10

7:30 pm AA: Lincoln Saltdogs @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

9:05 pm WCL: Kelowna Falcons @ Edmonton Riverhawks YouTube

