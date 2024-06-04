Fightins Fall in Close Game vs Senators

June 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (21-31) fell 7-6 in the series opener against the Harrisburg Senators (31-21) on Tuesday night from FirstEnergy Stadium. With the loss, Harrisburg gains to 1-0 edge in this week's six-game series.

The Fightins took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. After Carlos De La Cruz drew a one-out walk, Carson Taylor stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run homer to right field. Taylor is first on the team in home runs (7), and tacked on two-more RBI (40) which leads the Eastern League.

The Senators tied the game in the top of the second. Fightins starter, Noah Skirrow found himself in a bases-loaded jam, and walked Israel Pineda, the Senators first run. The next batter, Cody Wilson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Dermis Garcia to score the tying run.

Skirrow had a quality start, going six innings, and allowing three runs on six hits, but did not factor into the decision.

In the seventh inning, the Senators tacked on three more runs. With runners on the corners, Robert Hassell III scored on a wild pitch by Fightins reliever, Matt Russell (L, 0-1). Harrisburg took a 4-3 lead. The next batter Andrew Pinckney hit an RBI single to score JT Arruda. Dylan Crews drove in another run with an RBI double and the Senators took a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Fightins earned a run back. With two outs, Marcus Lee Sang hit a little league home run and scored on a triple and throwing error by second baseman Arruda. The Fightins snuck back a run, 6-4.

In the eighth, the Senators scored a run on a wild pitch by Fightins pitcher, Eury Ramos. In the bottom of the eighth, Kendall Simmons smashed a 424 foot homer, a two-run shot to bring the Fightins within one run, 7-6. The home run was Simmons' sixth of the year.

That is all the Fightins could score as Samuel Reyes (S, 1) earned the save for Harrisburg with a perfect bottom of the ninth inning. Andry Lara (W, 3-0) was strong for Harrisburg once again, allowing three runs over six innings, with six strikeouts in his fourth Double-A start.

The Fightin Phils and Senators return to the field on Wednesday at 7 p.m. RHP Konnor Ash is scheduled to pitch for Reading, opposite RHP Michael Cuevas for Harrisburg. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

