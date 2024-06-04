Johnson Excellent as Baysox Win Series Opener

BOWIE, M.D. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a final score of 4-1 on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Starting right-hander Seth Johnson threw four shutout innings and allowed just one hit over two walks and struck out a season-high eight batters in a no decision. The Orioles No. 10 prospect has now allowed just two earned runs over his last four starts spanning 17 innings thrown. Johnson now owns a 2.36 ERA in five starts at home.

The last time Johnson struck out eight or more batters in an outing was May 20, 2022 while with High-A Bowling Green against Greensboro.

Bowie (26-25) kicked off the scoring in the second inning on a two-run homer from John Rhodes against Binghamton starting right-hander Nolan McLean (L, 0-2). It's the first home run for Rhodes since April 24 at Richmond and his third of the season.

The Baysox tacked on two more runs in the third on an RBI single from Dylan Beavers and an RBI groundout from TT Bowens to make it 4-0 Bowie. Beavers has now reached base in 37 of 44 games played this season and Bowens drove in his team-leading 33rd RBI of the season, which is tied for the fifth-most in the league.

Left-hander Ryan Hennen (W, 2-2) entered the game in the fifth and gave up the lone Binghamton (26-24) run on a solo homer by JT Schwartz. The southpaw eventually settled down and pitched 1.2 innings before giving way to right-hander Houston Roth. Roth threw 2.1 scoreless, hitless innings with two strikeouts to keep the 4-1 lead intact.

Right-hander Dan Hammer (S, 1) collected his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth to seal the win for the Baysox.

Bowie has now won five of seven games this season against Binghamton and is back above.500.

The Baysox continue their six-game home stand against Binghamton tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex Pham (1-1, 6.64 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against RHP Justin Jarvis (3-1, 2.21 ERA) for Binghamton.

