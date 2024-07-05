Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Game Suspended
July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Manchester, New Hampshire - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been suspended in the bottom of the first inning due to inclement weather. The game will be resumed at a later date to be determined.
In the bottom of the first inning, Ryan McCarty led off with a single for the Fisher Cats then scored on an RBI single by Rainer Nunez and the Sea Dogs trailed, 1-0. Zach Britton then drew a walk and Devonte Brown was hit by a pitch to load the bases before the rain started.
The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will play the series finale tomorrow, July 6th at 6:35pm at Delta Dental Stadium. Both starting pitchers are to be determined.
