Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Game Suspended

July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been suspended in the bottom of the first inning due to inclement weather. The game will be resumed at a later date to be determined.

In the bottom of the first inning, Ryan McCarty led off with a single for the Fisher Cats then scored on an RBI single by Rainer Nunez and the Sea Dogs trailed, 1-0. Zach Britton then drew a walk and Devonte Brown was hit by a pitch to load the bases before the rain started.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will play the series finale tomorrow, July 6th at 6:35pm at Delta Dental Stadium. Both starting pitchers are to be determined.

