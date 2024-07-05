Baysox Defeat Flying Squirrels in Van Loon's Return to Mound

July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final of 6-4 at The Diamond on Friday night.

Starting right-hander Peter Van Loon made his season debut after being activated from the 60-day injured list on Thursday. The 25-year-old threw 4.1 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits, no walks and struck out six on 66 pitches in a no decision. Van Loon had spent the last month rehabbing with the FCL - Orioles and High-A Aberdeen. The Orioles 16th round pick in 2021 pitched in 18 games with the Baysox last year.

Bowie (7-4, 39-40) used three fielder's choices to score three of its six runs on the night. John Rhodes scored the game's first run in the second inning after a throwing error by shortstop Will Wilson while attempting to turn a double play on a fielder's choice grounder from Donta' Williams.

Williams later scored in the fourth inning from third base on a fielder's choice grounder to the second baseman off the bat of Collin Burns, sliding in ahead of the tag at the plate.

Frederick Bencosme extended Bowie's lead by grounding into a force out to second base, scoring Anthony Servideo to make it 3-0 Bowie through four innings.

In the fifth, TT Bowens hammered his ninth homer of the season with a solo shot over the sponsorship signage in left field. Bowens continues to lead the Baysox with 41 RBI on the season. A Jud Fabian RBI fielder's choice to the catcher gave Bowie its largest lead of the game at 5-0 through six innings.

Jimmy Glowenke pulled Richmond (3-8, 37-43) closer with a two-run homer in the seventh off Bowie right-handed reliever Cameron Weston (S, 1).

Fabian drove in his second RBI of the game with a single in the eighth, his eighth multi-RBI game of the year.

Glowenke struck again with an RBI double in the ninth and a second run scoring on an error by Williams. With two outs and the tying run at the plate, Weston got Luis Toribio to pop out to Servideo in foul territory to end the game.

Bowie left-hander Ryan Hennen (W, 4-2) earned the win after recording the final two outs in the fifth in relief of Van Loon. Richmond starting right-hander Trevor McDonald (L, 0-1) received the loss in his Double-A debut after conceding three runs (two earned) on four hits over four innings of work.

Bowie finishes its three-game road series in Richmond on Saturday night at 6:05 pm from The Diamond. RHP Ryan Long (0-4, 5.60 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against LHP John Michael Bertrand (4-4, 3.66 ERA) for Richmond.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Friday, July 19 against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, a three-game series from July 19 - 21. Friday is Baysox Summer Games Night with postgame fireworks and a Mother/Son Night out with the purchase of a special ticket package. Saturday is Island Luau Night with the first 750 fans ages 13 or up receiving a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and Hero's Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.