Richmond Rally Comes up Short in 6-4 Loss to Bowie

July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Bowie Baysox held off a late rally to hand the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 6-4 loss on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (37-43, 3-8) scored four runs over the final three innings, all off the bat of Jimmy Glowenke, but fell short against the Baysox (39-40, 7-4) for the second straight night.

The Baysox opened the scoring against Flying Squirrels starter Trevor McDonald (Loss, 0-1) in the top of the second. After a pair of one-out singles, Donta Williams reached on a fielder's choice and John Rhodes scored on a throwing error.

In the fourth, Williams scored on a fielder's choice, beating a throw from Glowenke at second to the plate after a groundball. Later in the inning, Frederick Bencosme reached on a fielder's choice to plate another run and open a 3-0 Bowie lead.

In his Double-A debut, McDonald allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings with three strikeouts.

TT Bowens hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 4-0.

Another fielder's choice, this one off the bat of Jud Fabian, brought home a fifth Bowie run in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the seventh, Glowenke hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 5-3. The Baysox responded with an RBI single by Jud Fabian in the top of the eighth to push their lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Glowenke hit a two-run double with two outs to pull the score to 6-4. Cameron Weston (Save, 1) responded by retiring Luis Toribio on a first-pitch pop out to end the game, stranding Glowenke at second.

Bowie reliever Ryan Hennen (Win, 4-2) recorded two outs in the fifth, working around a walk, after taking over for starter Peter Van Loon, who worked 4.1 scoreless innings in his first Baysox outing of the year.

Mat Olsen threw a scoreless top of the ninth for Richmond, striking out two.

The series concludes on Saturday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (4-4, 3.66) will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Trace Bright (0-8, 4.11). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond.

Saturday is Glow Night presented by Collegiate School. The first 2,000 fans of all ages will receive a red, white and blue Patriotic Glow Wand. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

