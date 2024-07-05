Richmond Rally Comes up Short in 6-4 Loss to Bowie
July 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Bowie Baysox held off a late rally to hand the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 6-4 loss on Friday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (37-43, 3-8) scored four runs over the final three innings, all off the bat of Jimmy Glowenke, but fell short against the Baysox (39-40, 7-4) for the second straight night.
The Baysox opened the scoring against Flying Squirrels starter Trevor McDonald (Loss, 0-1) in the top of the second. After a pair of one-out singles, Donta Williams reached on a fielder's choice and John Rhodes scored on a throwing error.
In the fourth, Williams scored on a fielder's choice, beating a throw from Glowenke at second to the plate after a groundball. Later in the inning, Frederick Bencosme reached on a fielder's choice to plate another run and open a 3-0 Bowie lead.
In his Double-A debut, McDonald allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings with three strikeouts.
TT Bowens hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 4-0.
Another fielder's choice, this one off the bat of Jud Fabian, brought home a fifth Bowie run in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the seventh, Glowenke hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 5-3. The Baysox responded with an RBI single by Jud Fabian in the top of the eighth to push their lead to 6-2.
In the bottom of the ninth, Glowenke hit a two-run double with two outs to pull the score to 6-4. Cameron Weston (Save, 1) responded by retiring Luis Toribio on a first-pitch pop out to end the game, stranding Glowenke at second.
Bowie reliever Ryan Hennen (Win, 4-2) recorded two outs in the fifth, working around a walk, after taking over for starter Peter Van Loon, who worked 4.1 scoreless innings in his first Baysox outing of the year.
Mat Olsen threw a scoreless top of the ninth for Richmond, striking out two.
The series concludes on Saturday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (4-4, 3.66) will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Trace Bright (0-8, 4.11). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond.
Saturday is Glow Night presented by Collegiate School. The first 2,000 fans of all ages will receive a red, white and blue Patriotic Glow Wand. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
-SQUIRRELS-
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2024
- Middle Innings Haunt Akron in 6-1 Loss to Erie - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Defeat Flying Squirrels in Van Loon's Return to Mound - Bowie Baysox
- Jobe Strong in Return; Erie Explodes in Sixth - Erie SeaWolves
- Ponies Explode for Six-Run Ninth for Come-From-Behind Win in Hartford - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Richmond Rally Comes up Short in 6-4 Loss to Bowie - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Opportunistic Altoona Tops Senators - Harrisburg Senators
- Fisher Cats, Sea Dogs Suspended - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Carson Palmquist Sets New Yard Goats Strikeout Record - Hartford Yard Goats
- Chen and Bowen Lead Friday Night Win - Altoona Curve
- Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Game Suspended - Portland Sea Dogs
- July 5, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.